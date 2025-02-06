Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $29.11 Billion by 2030

Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pipeline monitoring systems market generated $13.86 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $29.11 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.☑𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/9d1b9b97a263dba4247c1cdd0dedde3e Rise in leakage problems, increase in use of petroleum products, and surge in oil & gas plants drive the growth of the global pipeline monitoring systems market. However, high installation cost and the global political instability restrain the market growth. On the other hand, economic growth of developing countries and emergence of new technologies create new opportunities in the coming years.Covid-19 Scenario:Production facilities of pipeline monitoring systems were stopped completely or partially due to lockdown measures, unavailability of the workforce, and disrupted supply chain worldwide. This affected the production volumes of systems.The demand from end users such as petroleum, water & wastewater, and others decreased significantly, due to stoppage of daily operations in these industries during the lockdown. However, the demand is expected to regain during the post-lockdown.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global pipeline monitoring systems market based on material type, technology, end user, and region.Based on material type, the metallic segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly 87% of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the non-metallic segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.Based on end user, the water and wastewater segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share of the global pipeline monitoring systems market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the segments including petroleum and others.☑𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2314 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to portray the largest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading players of the global pipeline monitoring systems market analyzed in the research include Orbcomm Inc., PSI AG, Transcanada Company, Honeywell International Inc., Pure Technologies, Siemens AG, Perma Pipe Inc., BAE Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Pentair PLC.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pipeline monitoring systems market trends and dynamics.In-depth pipeline monitoring systems market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2030.Extensive analysis of the pipeline monitoring systems market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.The global pipeline monitoring systems market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.The key players within pipeline monitoring systems industry are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the Pipeline monitoring systems industry.☑𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 :🔰𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬🔰Underground Mining Vehicle MarketVenturi Tubes MarketNew, Pre-Owned, And Rental Agriculture Equipment MarketInterlocking Concrete Pavers MarketShape Measuring Devices MarketWarehouse Drums and Barrel MarketNorth America Off-Site Construction MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 