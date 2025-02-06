Gas Insulated Substation Market to Reach $114.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 16.7% CAGR: AMR

The global gas insulated substation market grows with rising power demand, efficient transmission needs, and SF6-free tech adoption for sustainability.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Gas Insulated Substation Market by Voltage (Medium, High, Extra-High and Ultra-High), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), End-User (Power Distribution, Transmission, Generation and Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the gas insulated substation market was valued at $25.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $114.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2033.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12871 Prime determinants of growthThe gas insulated substation (GIS) market is driven by the increasing demand for compact, reliable, and efficient power transmission solutions, particularly in urban areas where space is limited. The rise in electricity consumption globally and the focus on SF6-free technologies, such as g³ gas, to reduce environmental impact also bolster market growth. However, the high initial costs and complexity associated with GIS installation act as significant restraints, limiting adoption, especially in developing regions. Additionally, opportunities rise from technological advancements, such as higher voltage GIS and improved insulation materials, which enhance performance. Additionally, the growing focus on renewable energy integration and smart grid developments presents lucrative prospects for the GIS market.Based on voltage, the high sub-segment held the highest market share in 2023.The high voltage sub-segment of the gas insulated substation (GIS) market is driven by the need for reliable and compact power infrastructure in densely populated areas. High voltage GIS solutions are favored for their ability to handle increased power loads with minimal spatial footprint, crucial for urban and industrial settings. Additionally, advancements in SF6-free technologies enhance environmental sustainability, making high voltage GIS a preferred choice for modern power distribution networks.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12871 Based on installation, the outdoor sub-segment held the highest market share in 2023.The outdoor installation sub-segment in the gas insulated substation (GIS) market is driven by its ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions, making it ideal for remote and challenging locations. These installations offer superior reliability and require less maintenance due to their enclosed design, which protects against weather-related damage. Additionally, the space-saving benefits of GIS make outdoor installations suitable for areas with land constraints, enhancing power distribution efficiency in diverse environments.Based on end user, the power distribution sub-segment held the highest market share in 2023.The power distribution end user sub-segment drives the gas insulated substation (GIS) market due to the growing demand for reliable and efficient electricity delivery in urban and densely populated areas. GIS's compact design, requiring less space and offering enhanced safety, is ideal for power distribution networks where land is scarce. Additionally, the need for upgrading aging infrastructure and integrating renewable energy sources further accelerates the adoption of GIS in power distribution systems.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gas-insulated-substation-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.The North America gas insulated substation (GIS) market is driven by increasing urbanization and the need for reliable, space-efficient power infrastructure. Modernization of aging substations is crucial as cities expand, requiring compact, high-performance systems like GIS. Additionally, growing investments in renewable energy and smart grid technology push the demand for GIS, which offers enhanced reliability and lower environmental impact compared to conventional air-insulated systems.Key Players in the Market· General Electric Company· Hitachi Ltd.· ABB Ltd· Larsen & Toubro Limited· Siemens AG· Mitsubishi Electric Corporation· Eaton Corporation PLC· Toshiba Corp· CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd· Schneider Electric SEThese players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, and others to fuel their market share and maintain dominance in globally.In November 2021, Toshiba Corporation announced that it would invest USD18 million in the development of a new type of GIS that uses a superconductive material to reduce power losses. This investment is aimed at improving the efficiency of GIS products and strengthening Toshiba's market position.In addition to providing a detailed analysis of key players in the global market, the report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.