Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question

QUESTION Mr Alex Yam Ziming: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what role can Singapore play in contributing to sustaining the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and increasing the likelihood of it leading to a longer-term resolution; (b) whether the ongoing tensions in the region pose any immediate or foreseeable implications for Singapore’s diplomatic interests and regional stability; and (c) how is the Ministry working with international partners or organisations to support peace and humanitarian efforts in the affected areas. REPLY 1 This question has been addressed in my reply to MP Ang Wei Neng on 4 February 2025. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 5 FEBRUARY 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.