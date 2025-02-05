Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question

QUESTION

 

Mr Alex Yam Ziming: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what role can Singapore play in contributing to sustaining the recently brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and increasing the likelihood of it leading to a longer-term resolution; (b) whether the ongoing tensions in the region pose any immediate or foreseeable implications for Singapore’s diplomatic interests and regional stability; and (c) how is the Ministry working with international partners or organisations to support peace and humanitarian efforts in the affected areas.

 

REPLY

 

1        This question has been addressed in my reply to MP Ang Wei Neng on 4 February 2025.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 FEBRUARY 2025

