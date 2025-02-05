Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on the Reduction of Arms Exports from Singapore to Myanmar

QUESTION

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in light of the reduction of arms exports from Singapore to Myanmar between April 2023 and March 2024 as reported by the UN special rapporteur in June 2024 (a) what are Singapore’s continuing efforts to further reduce and prevent arms exports to Myanmar since the second half of 2024; and (b) what are the challenges faced in our efforts to reduce or prevent such exports.

1 I note Mr Dennis Tan’s continued interest on allegations of arms exports from Singapore to Myanmar. As I had explained in this House in February and July 2023, also in response to Mr Tan’s questions on both occasions, the UN Special Rapporteur for Myanmar Thomas Andrews reaffirmed in his report that “there are no indications the Government of Singapore has approved, or is involved in, the shipment of arms and associated materials to the Myanmar military.”

