Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,833 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on the Reduction of Arms Exports from Singapore to Myanmar

QUESTION

 

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in light of the reduction of arms exports from Singapore to Myanmar between April 2023 and March 2024 as reported by the UN special rapporteur in June 2024 (a) what are Singapore’s continuing efforts to further reduce and prevent arms exports to Myanmar since the second half of 2024; and (b) what are the challenges faced in our efforts to reduce or prevent such exports.

  

REPLY

 

1        I note Mr Dennis Tan’s continued interest on allegations of arms exports from Singapore to Myanmar. As I had explained in this House in February and July 2023, also in response to Mr Tan’s questions on both occasions, the UN Special Rapporteur for Myanmar Thomas Andrews reaffirmed in his report that “there are no indications the Government of Singapore has approved, or is involved in, the shipment of arms and associated materials to the Myanmar military.”

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

5 FEBRUARY 2025

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question on the Reduction of Arms Exports from Singapore to Myanmar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more