Personal Care Ingredients Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2031, Driven by 6.0% CAGR and Rising Consumer Demand

WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 6, 2025 – According to a new research report by Allied Market Research, the global personal care ingredients market size was valued at $10.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $18.5 billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, winning strategies, drivers, opportunities, market size, competitive landscape, and evolving trends in the personal care ingredients industry. It is a valuable resource for market players, investors, and stakeholders aiming to improve their positions and craft strategies for future growth.Download the Full Research Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4333 The report breaks down the market by application, source, ingredient type, and region. Based on application, the skin care segment accounted for more than one-third of the market revenue in 2021 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Meanwhile, the toiletries segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 6.7%. Other segments in the personal care ingredients market report include industrial haircare, makeup, fragrances, and oral care.The personal care ingredients market is also segmented by source, with the synthetic segment contributing around two-thirds of the global revenue in 2021, and expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The natural segment, however, is anticipated to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 6.1%.When analyzing ingredient types, UV absorbers accounted for more than a quarter of the market’s total revenue in 2021 and are projected to remain dominant by 2031. The rheology control agents segment is expected to show the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.Explore Purchase Enquiries: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4333 Regionally, North America generated nearly one-third of the global market revenue in 2021 and is expected to retain its leadership position by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. Other regions covered in the report include LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa) and Europe.Key Market PlayersThe report profiles major companies in the personal care ingredients market, including:Croda International PlcClariant AGBASF SEBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (The Lubrizol Corporation)DOW, Inc.J.M. Huber CorporationAshland Global Holdings Inc.KCC Corporation (Momentive Performance Materials)Solvay S.A.Evonik Industries AGThese players have adopted various strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and expansions, to strengthen their positions in the industry. The report provides valuable insights into their business performance, product portfolios, and key developments.Market Applications:Skin CareHair CareToiletriesMakeupFragrancesOral CareInterested in Procuring This Report? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/personal-care-ingredients-market/purchase-options Key Benefits for Stakeholders:In-depth analysis of current and future global personal care ingredients market trends.Insights on key drivers, opportunities, and market restraints.Impact analysis of market dynamics during the forecast period.Porter’s Five Forces analysis of buyers, suppliers, and the competitive landscape.Detailed market analysis covering driving and restraining factors.The report offers a comprehensive view of the personal care ingredients market, assisting stakeholders in making informed decisions to enhance their business strategies and positioning.Trending Report:Asia Pacific Encapsulated ingredients MarketNorth America & Europe Microencapsulated Ingredients MarketFragrance Ingredients MarketBiotech Ingredients Market

