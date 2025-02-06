Electric Two-Wheeler Battery Management Systems Market Set to Grow to $5.6 Billion by 2031, Registering a 20.3% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Electric Two-Wheeler Lithium-Ion Battery Management System Market ," The electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market size was valued at $0.90 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2031.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market size. The presence of rapidly emerging countries in the region is expected to significantly impact the market. Furthermore, huge demand has been witnessed in this region for electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery to eliminate the emission by gasoline fuel. The Chinese government in 2019 implemented strict emission control rules to boost electric vehicles on roads, which, in turn, is expected to surge the two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market. The National Technical Committee of Auto Standardization under China Automotive Technology & Research Center, with the aim to increase safety of new energy vehicles, is developing national BMS standards that contribute to more stringent standards on BMS. Centralized battery management system is one of the most compact and straight forward topologies available in the market. Centralized battery management system has lower design cost, as all necessary components of battery management system, such as pack management unit, and module management unit are coupled on printed circuit board, which, in turn, drives the growth of centralized segment. In addition, replacement and troubleshooting in this topology is significantly easy as compared to other types of topologies.Factors, such as increase in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and rise in industry preference for use of lithium-ion batteries drive the growth of the electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market. However, increase in overall price of the products with addition of battery management system hinders the growth of the market. Further, increase in adoption of cloud-connected battery management systems, growth in demand for renewable energy, and growth in demand for e-bikes and e-scooters provide remarkable growth opportunities for players operating in the market. At the policy level, the National Technical Committee of Auto Standardization under China Automotive Technology & Research Center, with the aim to increase safety of new energy vehicles, is developing national BMS standards that contribute to more stringent standards. In addition, as the penetration rate for ternary lithium batteries in the automotive industry rises in China, higher requirements are posed on battery safety management. In February 2022, Exide collaborated with China-based SVOLT to produce lithium-ion cells in India. Exide intends to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary to handle Li-ion cell manufacturing. SVOLT will also provide the necessary assistance in establishing a cutting-edge green field manufacturing plant. There has been greater adoption of electric scooters & motorcycles in the U.S. owing to rise in urbanization and increase in traffic congestion. Furthermore, various initiatives by government for adoption of e-bikes is expected to create opportunities for key players in U.S. market. For instance, in October 2020, the U.S. Department for Interior statement announced the new rules governing electric bike use in the U.S. The new regulations allow public land managers to provide e-bike access to bike trails. The regulations have been agreed upon and applied by the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Bureau of Reclamation. The rise in popularity of pedelecs, electric scooters, and electric motorcycles in the country support the growth of the electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market. 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By vehicle type, the motorcycles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By topology, the distributed segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key players operating in the global electric two-wheeler lithium-ion battery management system market include Elithion Inc, Jiangsu Xinri e-vehicle Co., Ltd., Leclanche SA, Lithium Balance, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Navitas System LLC, Nuvation Energy, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Shenzhen Litongwei Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. 