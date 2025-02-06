Fire Truck Market Expected to Grow to $9.9 Billion by 2032 with a 5% CAGR | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Fire Truck Market ," The fire truck market size was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $9.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2032.The rise in the awareness of environmental sustainability and the need to reduce carbon emissions have driven the demand for electric and hybrid fire trucks in Europe. Moreover, there is a surge in the development of the electric vehicle market in the firefighting sector. For instance, in October 2020, Rosenbauer, a manufacturer of fire-service vehicles and Volvo, a Swedish multinational manufacturer of luxury vehicles partnered to develop an innovative electric fire truck that offers zero-emission firefighting capabilities. The electric fire truck aims to address sustainability concerns and reduce environmental impact by eliminating tailpipe emissions associated with traditional diesel-powered fire trucks. Such developments highlight the potential for electrification in specialized vehicle segments and promote the adoption of sustainable solutions in the fire truck industry.

LAMEA comprises Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Governments of various countries in the region acknowledge the significance of upgrading firefighting capabilities and making investments in fire truck procurement. These initiatives are expected to promote manufacturers to collaborate with governments for the development and supply of fire trucksThe oil and gas industry in the Middle East region demands specialized fire trucks capable of effectively managing fires and emergencies in oil refineries, offshore platforms, and other associated facilities. As the oil and gas sector continues to grow, there is a rise in the demand for customized fire trucks that cater to the specific requirements of this industry. Moreover, the military sector in Africa requires specialized fire trucks that are specifically designed to meet the unique firefighting requirements of military installations and aircraft emergencies. In addition, various manufacturers expand their product portfolio and cater to the growing demand for reliable and technologically advanced fire trucks.For instance, in January 2019, Bristol, a manufacturer in the firefighting industry unveiled a UAE-made fire truck, a portable pump unit, and an innovative fire suppression system by Bristol at the Intersec exhibition. Such developments contribute to the growth of the fire truck market by expanding product offerings, showcasing technological advancements. Furthermore, there is a rise in innovation and incorporation of advanced features in the fire trucks in the region. For instance, in June 2020, the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense announced the launch of the first fire truck in Abu Dhabi fitted with oxygen tanks. The fire truck is equipped with oxygen tanks, which provide a crucial resource for firefighters when dealing with situations involving toxic gases, smoke-filled environments, or confined spaces. Therefore, the introduction of such specialized fire trucks creates opportunities for the growth and advancement of the fire truck market.On the basis of type, the global fire truck market is segmented into aerial, pumper, rescue, tanker, and others. Aerial fire trucks, alternatively referred to as aerial ladder trucks or aerial ladder platforms, are purpose-built firefighting vehicles utilized to extinguish fires in tall buildings or challenging-to-reach locations where conventional firefighting equipment may not suffice. These trucks are equipped with a retractable ladder or platform, usually positioned at the rear of the vehicle, which can be elevated to grant access to upper floors of structures or reach elevated areas. As urban areas continue to grow and high-rise buildings become more prevalent, there is a rise in the demand for aerial fire trucks equipped with advanced features to combat fires in tall structures. The need for effective firefighting in densely populated urban environments creates opportunities for the expansion of aerial fire truck usage. Moreover, the fire departments aim to make significant investment in enhancing their firefighting capabilities with aerial fire trucks. For instance, in April 2023, the Boston Fire Department made a procurement agreement with E-One, a manufacturer of fire apparatus, to purchase six aerial fire trucks. The procurement is part of a larger three-year contract, indicating a long-term commitment to acquiring new firefighting equipment. Such contracts and developments to upgrade the firefighting vehicle fleets are expected to drive the growth of the segment in the market.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), a pumper fire truck is defined as a fire apparatus that includes a permanently installed fire pump with a capacity of at least 750 gallons per minute (3000 liters per minute). It is equipped with a water tank, hose body, and storage compartments for firefighting equipment. The primary purpose of a pumper fire truck is to combat structural fires and associated emergencies. The NFPA also specifies that pumper fire trucks must have a minimum of 40 cubic feet of enclosed weather-resistant compartmentation, which adheres to NFPA requirements. Pumper fire trucks exhibit versatility and are capable of being utilized in a range of firefighting situations, encompassing structural fires, vehicle fires, and brush fires.Typically, these trucks are staffed with a team of firefighters responsible for operating the pump, deploying hoses, and executing other essential firefighting duties. Fire departments are increasingly focused on sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint, which has led to a growing interest in electric fire trucks. For instance, in October 2022, Pierce Manufacturing, a fire and rescue apparatus manufacturer entered into a contract with Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department in Arizona. The contract was secured for the procurement of the Volterra electric pumper, which is a specialized fire truck developed by Pierce Manufacturing. The Volterra electric pumper is designed as a custom fire truck with an electric powertrain, aiming to provide a more environmentally friendly solution for firefighting operations. Therefore, such increased interest in electric pumper fire trucks is expected to drive market demand and facilitate the advancement and wider adoption of sustainable firefighting technologies.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in temporary closures and reduced production capacity in automotive manufacturing plants across the globe. Moreover, the uncertain circumstances arising from the pandemic prompted fire departments to postpone or cancel their purchasing decisions. However, post pandemic, manufacturers and suppliers implemented safety protocols, made adjustments to their production processes, and adopted innovative ways to showcase their products to potential customers. These proactive adaptations and innovations played a crucial role in revitalizing the industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :
By type, the tanker segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.
By application, the military segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.
By propulsion type, the electric segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.
By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global fire truck market include Oshkosh Corporation, MORITA HOLDINGS CORPORATION, Rosenbauer International AG, Alexis Fire Equipment Company, Scania, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., NAFFCO, REV Group, Magirus, and Albert Ziegler GmbH. The companies are adopting strategies such as product development, expansion, agreement, contract, and others to improve their market positioning. 