Leading Up to SuperBowl LIX, TravelingWiki Meets Again w/ Wounded Warrior Proj.; Engages Star NFL WR Michael Pittman Jr

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading up to Super Bowl LIX, following rapid growth across 50 US states, and an extensive investment into resources in twelve languages, TravelingWiki Foundation spent a portion of February 5, 2025 with Eric Ellenberger, Alumni Manager at Wounded Warrior Project, discussing the service of so many and TravelingWiki’s goal to expand services for those with PTSD during their air travel. TravelingWiki had previously engaged Global Affairs Deputy Director, Wounded Warrior Project, Aleks Morosky, at the United States Senate offices. TravelingWiki Foundation’s CEO, Jonathan Sutter, also spent time with NFL Star Michael Pittman Jr., discussing his charitable work supporting children, including to support those children suffering from bullying, and the work of TravelingWiki to augment access to air travel for travelers of all ages.

The work this week at Super Bowl LIX events arises after both Crunchbase and ZoomInfo have leveraged TravelingWiki’s resources for business profiles of organizations; a regional chapter of the Autism Society also added TravelingWiki Foundation to its globally available online resource center. Microsoft Bing highlighted TravelingWiki as one of the most “Recognized Brands and Resources” in its space as to Autism Travel & beyond, specifically also referencing “Fights for Children With Autism." This also occurs as TravelingWiki launched its Experiential Learning Program during recent weeks in partnership with The Drake University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, including a presentation at Iowa State University. The recent weeks also included interviewing for the 2026 Experiential Learning Program at Drake University. This is the second time in a matter of months that TravelingWiki Foundation has traveled to Ames, Iowa to present to Generation Z on these resources.

Part of the impetus of TravelingWiki’s rapid growth initiatives, engaging directly with the next generation of the workforce, is the opining of experts on Neurodiversity at CES that 53% of GenZ identifies as Neurodiverse. This also follows TravelingWiki Foundation announcing an expansion of its Library Program, growing in earnest this past week in Iowa (whereby TravelingWiki's Experiential Learning participant(s) present(ed) at an Iowa library), growing from a foundation of offering TravelingWiki resources in one or more Iowa library databases alongside some of the most well known global charities. In addition, this follows a definitive assertion by AI-based technology associated with Google about TravelingWiki's impact in the travel industry in terms of resource documentation. In that case, Google’s AI described TravelingWiki’s “Significant Impact” as to (1) Increasing Travel Industry Spending, Tourism & Jobs; (2) Special Needs Documentation; (3) Partnerships & (4) Engagement.

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to document resources for Non Visible Disabilities at US airports, now exceeding 40 airports documented, stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 12 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki is working twenty hours each day during the days leading up to Super Bowl LIX to expand partnerships with extraordinary organizations and find additional ways to augment access to resources for those traveling with Non Visible Disabilities, including those flying to attend sporting events. The ability to enjoy sports on site is something TravelingWiki knows is irreplaceable for so many American families, and we feel honored to augment access for those traveling to engage as to Super Bowl LIX activities. "

More information about the work of TravelingWiki Foundation is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at TravelingWiki.com.

TravelingWiki Foundation Website: http://www.TravelingWiki.com

TravelingWiki Foundation YouTube: @TravelingWiki (via YouTube.com)

TravelingWiki Foundation LinkedIn: http://www.JonathanSutter.com

