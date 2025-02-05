Senate Resolution 21 Printer's Number 190

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 190

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

21

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, A. WILLIAMS, TARTAGLIONE,

SCHWANK, SAVAL, BOSCOLA, KIM, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER,

COMITTA, CAPPELLETTI, COSTA, SANTARSIERO AND KANE,

FEBRUARY 5, 2025

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, FEBRUARY 5, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of February 2025 as "Black History Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The contributions of African-American citizens as

scientists, inventors, legislators, farmers, educators,

explorers and countless other professions have positively

impacted every sphere of influence within this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, In 1915, in response to the dearth of information

that existed in the public domain regarding the feats and

accomplishments of African Americans, Dr. Carter Godwin Woodson,

an African-American historian, founded the Association for the

Study of Negro Life and History, which is now known as the

Association for the Study of African American Life and History

(ASALH); and

WHEREAS, In an effort to further build upon the mission and

scope of the ASALH, on February 7, 1926, Dr. Woodson designated

the second week of February as "Negro History Week," which was

chosen for the initial weeklong celebration to honor the birth

