IPIM and the Co-operation Zone Provide a Series of Business Facilitation Services to Assist Macao Enterprises in Completing Nearly 90 Commercial Registrations

MACAU, February 6 - To help Macao enterprises seize business opportunities arising from the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region, in collaboration with the Commercial Services Bureau of the Co-operation Zone, offers the "Cross-border Commercial Registration Facilitation Services for the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone" (hereinafter referred to as: Cross-border Commercial Registration Facilitation Services). This service allows Macao enterprises to complete commercial registration procedures in the Co-operation Zone and obtain the relevant business licenses without leaving Macao in person, thereby reducing the time and economic costs for investors looking to invest and operate businesses in the Co-operation Zone.

Since the launch of the "Cross-border Commercial Registration Facilitation Services", over 100 applications have been received and processed, therefore assisting Macao enterprises in completing nearly 90 commercial registrations. Among these, over 40% pertain to the sectors of integrated tourism and leisure, “Big Health”, modern finance, high technology, convention and exhibition combined trade, and culture and sports. A lot of Macao enterprises with foreign investment backgrounds from Portugal, Germany, the Czech Republic, Australia, and other countries have completed commercial registrations in the Co-operation Zone through the facilitation service. These foreign investors recognise Macao's unique advantages in connecting with both domestic and international markets, thus willing to use the Macao-Hengqin synergy to expand into the mainland market.

Macao and Hengqin Rolled Out “Prior Technical Meeting” Online Consultation on Opening Businesses in the Co-operation Zone

At the same time, to enable Macao investors to efficiently understand the administrative procedures and processes for starting businesses in the Co-operation Zone, IPIM, in collaboration with the Economic Development Bureau, Financial Development Bureau, Commercial Services Bureau, Finance Bureau, and Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Co-operation Zone, has jointly launched the "Prior Technical Meeting" mechanism, which is able to arrange online consultations for investors interested in opening businesses in the Co-operation Zone, directly with relevant government departments in the Co-operation Zone, providing "one-on-one" or "one-to-many" online advice in Macao. This service aims to provide cutting-edge assistance regarding the investment-related processes and license application issues, expediting project establishment in the Co-operation Zone. Since the launch of this mechanism, numerous consultation services have been provided for projects in “Big Health”, technology, tourism and so on.

Macao enterprises and residents interested in investing and developing in the Co-operation Zone are welcome to call (853) 2871 0300 for enquiries.