Deputy Minister Makhotso Maggie Sotyu: Gugulethu Tourism Community Engagement and Expo

Programme Director,

The Executive Mayor,

Chairperson of the Lokshin Pioneers

Political heads,

DG,

CEO’s,

Departmental Officials,

Community Members

Ladies and Gentlemen

Good morning esteemed guests, industry leaders, government officials, tourism stakeholders and valued partners in the Cape Metropolitan. It is indeed a great privilege to stand here today not only in one of the most breath-taking and culturally rich destinations in the world, but also one of the biggest townships in South Africa.

Today, I want to highlight a city that perfectly encapsulates the power of tourism and the beauty of our nation. As the oldest city in South African, Cape Town is affectionately known for many as the “Mother City”. As the second largest economic hum and a most populous city, it is surrounded by townships like Khayelitha, Gugulethu up to Mitchells Plain and many more. I cannot stand here and not acknowledged that despite the beauty and popularity of this Metropolitan, our townships and many of our people are still living in poverty, suffering from unemployment and drug abuse, gender violence, just to mention a few.



Ladies and gentleman, as we approach the State of the Nation Address, tomorrow, 6 February at 7pm, I stand before you to reaffirm our commitment to the communities within the Cape Metropolitan townships. Your resilience and spirit are the bedrock of our nation’s progress. This year’s State of the Nation Address, will also serve as a high in communicating the country’s 30 Years of Freedom. It is important that we mobilise all South Africans and sectoral stakeholders around the Presidential address tomorrow as this event will provide us with our matching orders for the upcoming year.

Programme director, 2025 is particularly important for our country, as more and more people from all over the world will be turning their eyes to South Africa as we are chairing and hosting the Group of 20 known as G20. This major event will be held on our shore in November 2025 and bring thousands to every corner of our country. A series of ministerial and senior meetings will be held across our country as a build up towards the main G20 Summit in November 2025 where the most powerful heads of states will gather in Johannesburg. All these events will provide a unique opportunity to showcase our world-class facilities, rich heritage and unmatched tourism offerings. As all these G20 meetings taking place, it is crucial for our township businesses to be prepared, ensuring our products and services address key market needs. Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises must take centre stage, seizing opportunities to showcase their innovations and uniqueness.

Ladies and gentlemen, I urge you: Let us not allow this opportunity to just pass us by!

On this note programme director, allow me to just take a look back at the previous State of the Nation Address and highlight the progress we have made in tourism since then:

all previous backlogs concerning the Tour Operator licensing have been cleared,

the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) was established and deal with visa processing and the Trusted Tour Operation Scheme (TTOS) has been implemented.

the Department of Tourism entered into a partnership agreement with Development Bank of Southern Africa in November 2020 to implement and manage the delivery of various infrastructure projects. Coupled to that we have planned to implement among others, tourism enhancement projects one World Heritage Site, Robben Island Museum for the 2024/25 financial year.

The Department continues its effort to finalise infrastructure projects. Moreover, we work hard to support tourism businesses and to create an inclusive sector.

Our Tourism Incentive Programme is being implemented to promote, transform, and encourage the development and growth of the tourism sector. However, it is disappointing to note that almost none of the tourism businesses in Khayelitha and Gugulethu took the opportunity to apply for one of our incentive programmes.

Through the Tourism Equity Fund (TEF), we offer a blended finance support in the form of a loan from the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (sefa) and any other strategic financiers; and a grant funding from Department of Tourism.

The Tourism Transformation Fund offers a combination of debt finance and grant funding for smaller new and expansion tourism development projects with majority black shareholding. It is important to note that the programme is administered through the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) on behalf of the Department and the application follows the same process as that of a normal loan application to the NEF.

The Green Tourism Incentive Programme is aimed at graded tourism establishments. This programme offers partial grant funding support on the cost of retrofitting tourism facilities with energy and water efficiency equipment and systems based on the outcome of a free of charge resource efficiency audit.

The Market Assess Support Programme aims to assist small inbound tourism enterprises to access and engage with tourism buyers in new and existing markets. We offer partial financial contribution towards the cost of exhibition space, return airfare and hotel accommodation to qualifying small tourism enterprises to participate and exhibit at selected tourism marketing platforms.

Ladies and gentleman, efforts will continue to build on the competitiveness of Tourism SMMEs through entrepreneur development, skills training, advisory services, mentorship, information sharing and market exposure programmes. The Department will continue with the implementation of destination enhancement and route develop projects to diversify tourism offerings and enhance visitors’ experience in priority areas.

Lastly, Programme Director, this Metro exemplifies the potential of our tourism sector - when we work together, when we build partnerships, and when we embrace the responsibility of sustainable tourism, the rewards will be endless. We all need to play our part.

As the Deputy Minister of Tourism, I am deeply committed to ensuring that tourism continues to be a key driver of economic growth, social cohesion, and cultural exchange across our beautiful country and in our townships. We are working tirelessly to create policies and initiatives that can benefit not only tourists also locals. Fostering an industry that celebrates the richness of our diverse heritage and builds lasting economic prosperity is our priority.

Thank you for your dedication and enthusiasm when it comes to the tourism sector. Together, we will continue to make South African a world-class destination that offers unique and unforgettable experiences for all who visit.

Let us continue to celebrate what makes us special and work together to protect and share it with the world.

Thank you

Enkosi

Dankie

Media enquiries:

Ms. Tasneem Carrim

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: +27 (0) 82 467 9227

Email: TCarrim@tourism.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates