NATJOINTS puts plans in place to deliver a safe and secure 2025 State of the Nation Address

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) is confident that all necessary security deployments and plans are in place to guarantee a peaceful, safe, and secure 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Just like many other major events that have been held in the country, the NATJOINTS is confident that SONA 2025 will take place in a safe and secure environment with cooperation from all attendees and participants.

In the build-up to the SONA event, all NATJOINTS stakeholders have been meeting regularly to ensure the smooth running of the event.

The operational plan is unfolding accordingly , and all critical role players have commenced with their various responsibilities, as per their mandate.

All law enforcement agencies have mobilised the necessary resources to increase police visibility to prevent and combat opportunistic crimes before, during, and after the address.

The City of Cape Town Traffic Services has already issued a road closure advisory for residents, spectators, and businesses in the vicinity of the Cape Town City Hall as a precautionary measure.

The NATJOINTS urges unaccredited or unauthorized individuals to avoid the area around the City Hall.

Any lawlessness, criminality, or behavior that contravenes the law will be dealt with accordingly. No disruptions will be allowed and tolerated by law enforcement.

Furthermore, NATJOINTS has also been ensuring the safety of attendees at the Investing in African Mining Indaba, which has proceeded without incident or disruptions.

The NATJOINTS is thus confident that Thursday evenings address will take place with minimal to zero incidents.

The NATJOINTS wishes to remind communities that the airspace around the City Hall will be restricted during the State of the Nation Address for both manned and unmanned aircrafts.

The airspace will be monitored by the Airspace security team to ensure a strictly no fly zone for Drones.

Restricted Airspace of 2 nautical mile radius and altitude of Ground to 5000 feet will strictly enforced, and transgressors will be charged for the violation of the Civil Aviation Regulations.

Restriction applies from 7am until 22:00 on 6 February 2025.

The Minister of Police, Mr Senzo Mchunu together with the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale ,Ms Polly Boshielo and the National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola will address members of various law enforcement agencies who will be deployed to secure the SONA at the Castle of Good Hope at 11:30 on Thursday morning.

