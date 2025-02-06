Minister Ronald Lamola on on further engagements with the USA

Minister of International Relations and Co-Operation has noted a tweet by Secretary of State of the United States of America Mr. Rubio.

Minister Lamola says “We are a sovereign and democratic country committed to human dignity, equality, and rights, championing non-racialism and non-sexism while placing our constitution and the rule of law at the forefront.

There is no arbitrary dispossession of land / private property. This law is similar to the Eminent domain laws.

Solidarity / Ubuntu , promotes collective problem-solving. Our G20 Presidency, is not confined to just climate change but also equitable treatment for nations of the Global South, ensuring a equal global system for all.

These are important principles that we remain open to pursue and engage the United States on.”

