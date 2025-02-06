Deputy Minister Chupu Stanley Mathabatha visits Saambegin Farm in Malmesbury ahead of the State of the Nation Adress, 6 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, will visit Saambegin Farm in Malmesbury on Thursday, 6 February 2025 as part of the build-up activities ahead of the State of the Nation Adress to determine the success of this land reform project and its impact on the beneficiaries.

Saambegin Farm is a land reform farm the department acquired to empower farm workers by purchasing a share of the farming business on their behalf as part of its land reform programmes. Saambegin Farm produces wine grapes on 386.98 hectares of land, with the potential for further growth as it has already established 16 more hectares for production. This year is the sixth harvest season since the project's inception, with an expected above-average yield.

The deputy minister will meet with the beneficiaries of the Saambegin farming business, who are all former farm workers, for whom a 50% share of the farm enterprise was acquired in 2018. During the visit, the deputy minister will also assess the farm’s production level to ascertain its growth potential.

Media are invited as follows:

Date : Thursday, 6 February 2025

Time : 11:00

Venue : Saambegin Farm – Malmesbury

To RSVP and for further information about the visit, kindly contact Ms Tabisa Mashiyi on 071 491 8449 or at Tabisa.Mashiyi@dalrrd.gov.za.

