Local bike company gains traction in India

Under a new agreement signed at the Australian High Commission in New Delhi last Thursday, a local e-bike company is set to expand its distribution throughout India, the world’s largest two-wheel market, as the country looks to continue in its efforts to decarbonise.

Clarence Gardens-based TAV Systems signed a distributorship agreement with Indian company GoFree Cycles at a special launch event, where the company unveiled its latest electric bike, which will be available for retail purchases from 15 February.

The state-of-the-art, new generation ‘Scrambike’ features innovative electric powertrain technology, providing an affordable, user-friendly and sustainable alternative to traditional two-wheelers, and will retail in the Indian market for INR59,999 (AU$1,100).

With a top speed of 25km/h and a range of 80km on a single charge, the Scrambike is expected to make a dent in India, which is the largest bike market in the world, driven by strong demand for affordable, sustainable and practical transportation.

With rising pollution levels in urban cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, electric bikes can help reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality, and promote green mobility.

The signing is the second in India for the local company, forming an agreement in September 2024 facilitated by the Malinauskas Government’s trade and investment teams at home and in-country.

Trade and Investment Minister Joe Szakacs, leading a South Australian trade mission to the UAE and India, was present for the unveiling and signing.

Presently building its bikes in India, TAV Systems has plans to establish a state-of-the-art, automated, and Industry 4.0-compliant frame manufacturing facility in South Australia, potentially creating more than 50 local jobs.

It plans to launch the highly anticipated Scrambike in Australia during the second quarter of this year, bringing its innovative design and performance to the domestic market.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

TAV Systems’ expansion in India further solidifies South Australia’s reputation as a leader in green technology and innovation.

The company’s expansion in this exciting, growing market opens significant opportunities for South Australia, allowing us to harness local expertise and green technology capabilities to meet India’s booming two-wheeler delivery market.

TAV Systems’ new agreement with GoFree Cycles highlights the growing economic and trade ties between South Australia and India, creating new dialogue for technology exchange, joint ventures and skill development.

Attributable to Nadia Clancy MP, Member for Elder

It’s wonderful to see another local business go from strength to strength in our community, particularly one which is so committed to building a greener, healthier future.

I am really proud to be part of a State Government that continues to support businesses such as TAV System to reach their full potential.

Attributable to Nithesh Pushparaj, Co-founder and CEO, TAV Systems

The South Australian Government has been a great supporter of TAV's initiatives, which aim to connect with both local and international partners, including the Indian Government.

We’re excited to have signed this distributorship agreement, which will allow us to expand our operations and get a better foothold in the Indian market.

With McKinsey projecting the global micromobility industry to reach $340 billion by 2030, and the future of transportation in metro cities being shaped by this sector, TAV is well-positioned to leverage our Australian and Indian partnership to disrupt and capitalise on this opportunity.

In addition to the Scrambike project, TAV is actively engaged in collaborative research with Australian universities.

The expertise and technology developed through these initiatives have the potential to extend beyond the e-bike sector, with possible applications in high-efficiency motors for diverse fields such as aviation, industrial, defence, robotics, and medical devices within the Australian market.