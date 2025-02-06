New appointments to the judiciary

Release date: 06/02/25

Vacancies on South Australia’s higher courts will be filled by experienced judges and advocates, with new appointments made today.

Supreme Court Justice Tim Stanley has been appointed to the Court of Appeal, filling the vacancy left by the retirement of Justice David Lovell. With decades of experience in the law, Justice Stanley took silk in 2006 before his appointment to the Supreme Court in 2011.

Respected barrister Dr Rachael Gray KC has been appointed to take Justice Stanley’s position in the general division of the Supreme Court. Dr Gray is the President of the South Australian Bar Association, and an experienced barrister practicing at Victoria Square Chambers.

District Court Judge Michelle Sutcliffe has been designated as the Judge of the Youth Court, replacing long-serving Judge Penny Eldridge. Having previously managed the Magistrates Court’s specialist domestic violence list, Judge Sutcliffe is well-placed to oversee this important jurisdiction.

Deputy State Coroner Ian White will also leave his position in the Coroner’s Court to take up a position as a Judge of the District Court.

Justice Stanley, Justice Gray and Judge White will begin their new roles on February 18, with Judge Sutcliffe taking on her new role with the Youth Court in April upon the retirement of Judge Penny Eldridge.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The Court of Appeal, District Court and Youth Court are fortunate to have such experienced and skilled legal minds taking on new roles within the judiciary.

Each of these appointees has demonstrated they have the knowledge and expertise to take on their new roles.

I would also like to express my thanks to both Judge Eldridge and Justice Lovell who, in their time in the judiciary, have served with distinction and dedication.