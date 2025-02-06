Community engagement on the future of the SA Museum to begin

Release date: 06/02/25

Extensive and wide-reaching engagement on the future of the beloved South Australian Museum will soon begin.

Following the Premier’s Review recommendations, which included halting previously proposed changes, the Museum will consult and listen to hundreds of stakeholders and communities in the coming months, beginning with staff in February 2025.

Museum staff, volunteers, honoraries, donors, benefactors, the academic community, First Nations communities, supporters, government and non-government stakeholders will be asked to contribute their views and ideas to develop a new Strategic Vision and Plan for the Museum’s future.

Museum visitors and members of the wider community will also have the chance to be involved.

The new Chair of the Museum’s Board, Emeritus Professor Robert Saint, says that the Board is committed to moving forward, together with all stakeholders having accepted and reflected on the recommendations of the Premier’s Review handed down in September 2024.

$4.1 million in additional funding has been provided by the Malinauskas Labor Government to support the Museum’s operations and implementation of the recommendations.

More information about how to get involved in engagement activities will be made available on the Museum’s website in coming weeks.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

The South Australian Museum is beloved in South Australia and it’s incredibly important that we engage with the community about its future direction.

So many people are deeply committed to the Museum and we are steadfast in ensuring their thoughts are heard and reflected in a Strategic Vision and Plan that is being developed to guide the Museum forward.

Attributable to Robert Saint

At every stage of this new process, we will prioritise listening to our staff, volunteers, supporters and partners.

Working together, we will create a new Strategic Vision and Plan that will build the Museum’s ability to research, educate and inspire South Australians and all others who visit or engage with the Museum.