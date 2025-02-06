Increased retirement living options as part of Felixstow rezoning proposal

Release date: 06/02/25

A code amendment will investigate increasing the building height and density along a major corridor in Adelaide’s inner east to accommodate more housing options, including retirement living facilities, in a mixed use development.

A code amendment has been initiated to rezone a 2.3-hectare parcel of land on the corner of O.G. Road and Turner Street in Felixstow.

The private proposal seeks to deliver a new, integrated community comprising a range of housing types, including retirement living, specialist and independent disability living units, aged care, social and/or affordable housing as well as Build to Rent to support an intergenerational community.

The code amendment investigations will look at maximum building heights in the area which are anticipated to range from two levels up to six levels.

The Master Plan developed by the private proponent outlines six-storey buildings for development fronting Turner Street and O.G. Road. The proposal transitions down to a maximum of two-levels where the area adjoins existing, low-rise established residential areas near Aldersgate Drive. The Master Plan is being used to inform the code amendment.

The proposal seeks to apply the Urban Corridor (Boulevard) Zone to enable a range of medium to high density dwelling types and support mixed use development consisting of educational establishments, a childcare facility, community facilities and medical consulting rooms.

The area is situated opposite the Payneham Library and Community Centre and the Payneham Memorial Swimming Centre.

Uniting Communities currently operate the existing Aldersgate Residential Aged Care Facility including the State Heritage listed Forsyth House, both located within the Affected Area. The Master Plan includes the adaptive reuse of Forsyth House.

Other plans for the site include:

retention of an existing single storey chapel on the northern boundary

retention of existing at-grade parking area

consolidation of vehicle access points

increased pedestrian access

56 percent of the Affected Area retained for soft landscaping and deep soil plantings, including ground level communal open space.

Now that the Felixstow (Aldersgate) Intergenerational Community Code Amendment has been initiated, the private proponent will conduct further investigations and community consultation before it comes back to the Minister for Planning for determination.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This proposal looks at providing more housing and lifestyle choices for Adelaide’s increasingly an ageing population.

As well as providing more housing, the proposal looks at supporting infrastructure as well as community facilities.

Investigations will look at whether the area can support an increase in density and if six-storey residential development is appropriate for the area.