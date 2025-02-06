Week-long festival will transform International Women\'s Day in SA

Release date: 06/02/25

Community groups and organisations are being invited to take part in the first ever annual SA Women’s Week, an historic reimagining of how South Australians can take action during the worldwide celebration of International Women’s Day.

From 1 to 8 March 2025, events will be held across South Australia to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women and girls, spark dialogue around turning commitment into action and to inspire everyone to take action to advance gender equality in our State and beyond.

The call is out for South Australian community groups and organisations to act and host an event that will inspire change, educate or celebrate women's achievements in their local communities.

The week-long program of events will culminate in the worldwide celebration of International Women’s Day on 8 March.

This year’s International Women’s Day UN Women theme - ‘March Forward’ reinforces the notion that progress is not just about reflection but about taking decisive, bold steps to turn our commitments into action.

Last year the Malinauskas Labor Government initiated the Royal Commission into Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence, which will hand down its findings on 1 July this year. The Royal Commission presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change how South Australia tackles gender inequality and violence against women and girls.

SA Women’s Week events will be listed on the South Australian Government’s Office for Women website. To list your event on the SA Women’s Week Calendar and view upcoming events, visit https://officeforwomen.sa.gov.au/sa-womens-week

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

We have achieved so much in our shared quest to advance equality and women’s rights. Sadly, given the ongoing prevalence of violence against women and the persistent gender pay gap, we must continue our efforts.

International Women’s Day and SA Women’s Week create moments for celebration; they are also milestones of accountability where we reflect on progress and what still needs to be done, as we march forward with courage and urgency to create lasting change.

I encourage everyone to use this time to create more opportunities for everyone to get involved. I urge community groups and organisations to host an event and help us showcase the incredible strength and diversity of women across our state.

SA Women’s Week is about marching forward together and building a future of equality, where every woman is safe, valued, and supported and empowered to participate in every aspect of community life and equally in our economy.

International Women’s Day is a global call to action, and South Australia’s inaugural Women’s Week amplifies that call. It’s not just a celebration of progress, it’s a renewal of our commitment to drive systematic change.

Attributable to Fiona Dorman, Chair, Premier’s Council for Women

South Australia's first Women's Week is a time to come together for reflection, joy, and inspiration while inviting the wider community to join in celebrating the remarkable resilience and diverse contributions of women throughout our state.

Women’s Week reflects the ongoing efforts of community advocates, leaders, and changemakers dedicated to driving meaningful progress.

The Premier's Council for Women is proud to support and champion this initiative to celebrate the achievements of women across all sectors while reaffirming our collective responsibility to advance equality, strengthen community capacity, and build a future where all in our community can thrive.

South Australia’s inaugural Women’s Week provides a space to celebrate our state’s rich history of progress in gender equality and an opportunity to acknowledge the vital contributions of women in shaping our communities.