SA volunteers and firefighters deployed to interstate emergencies

Release date: 06/02/25

Volunteers and staff from the South Australian State Emergency Service (SES), SA Country Fire Service (CFS) and Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) will travel to Queensland over the coming week, ready to assist with the unfolding flood emergency across the north of the state.

This morning a 20-member SES deployment is flying out of Adelaide to support operations out of Townsville, which has been hit hard with flash flooding and intense storms.

The deployment to Queensland is one of three SA SES rotations planned in the coming week to help with response and recovery efforts in devastated areas.

The first group of SES volunteers hails from metropolitan Adelaide as well as regional areas including Port Augusta and Kangaroo Island.

The CFS and MFS will also send two joint strike teams to assist with the flood emergency, departing on Sunday 9 February and Wednesday 12 February.

Each five-day rotation comprises 10 personnel of CFS volunteers and MFS firefighters, demonstrating South Australia’s commitment across our emergency services to support interstate agencies.

In total, around 60 frontline personnel from the SES, CFS and MFS will be deployed to support Queensland communities.

This deployment displays the state’s ability to quickly respond to requests and work with other agencies while ensuring resources at home can respond to local needs.

It comes as South Australian emergency services personnel answer the call to help fight significant fires in Victoria, with CFS brigades in the state’s South East providing cross-border support, including battling a blaze in the Little Desert National Park.

Department for Environment and Water (DEW) specialist firefighters have also been deployed to assist with firefighting efforts and SES crews have helped with Victorian staging areas.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

Our emergency service members are answering the call to help communities in need across the border.

From Queensland to Victoria, dedicated volunteers are putting their own lives on hold to support devastated areas and we are thankful for their tireless efforts.

Attributable to SES Chief Officer Chris Beattie

Australian emergency services organisations have a strong legacy of assisting each other in times of crisis.

On Thursday morning, 18 SES volunteers and two staff will deploy to Queensland to support operations based out of Townsville. Further deployments are planned for February 9 and February 12.

I thank the SASES personnel, and their families, for their commitment as they travel into a challenging environment to support communities in tough conditions.

Attributable to CFS Chief Officer Brett Loughlin

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the South Australian emergency services personnel whose hard work, bravery, and dedication is deeply appreciated.

A special thank you to the families and loved ones of those deployed. We understand these deployments can be challenging, and your support plays a crucial role in making this possible.

Attributable to MFS Chief Officer Jeff Swann

The MFS is proud to support our interstate colleagues in Queensland during this critical time, just as they would support us if we were facing a similar emergency.

Emergency services are about mutual aid and collaboration, and we stand ready to assist in any way we can to help the Queensland community through this devastating event.