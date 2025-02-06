Posting and boasting to be outlawed

Release date: 06/02/25

People who intend to promote or glorify criminal conduct on social media could face up to two years jail under new posting and boasting laws to be introduced to State Parliament this week.

Under the Government’s proposal, which was developed following extensive consultation with members of the legal community, law enforcement, and educators, individuals who seek to encourage, glorify or promote criminal conduct through social media could face charges – regardless of whether any persons were charged over their original conduct.

A defence would be available in cases where the material was posted for a legitimate public purpose, such as where it was posted in the public interest for journalistic or artistic purposes, or for the purpose of educating or informing the public.

The Government acknowledges the efforts of the Hon Frank Pangallo MLC for the work he has done in this space and putting the issue on the Parliamentary agenda.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The Government is all too aware of the risks that are associated with social media, which is why we began a campaign to take strong, decisive action to protect people, especially young South Australians, for the harms associated with it.

Criminals who seek to gain notoriety by posting and boasting could potentially incite or encourage others, and further embolden their own illegal acts.

Giving authorities the ability to prosecute, with offenders facing up to two years in jail, should send a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our state.

I’d like to thank my Upper House colleague, the Hon Frank Pangallo MLC, for his efforts to raise awareness of this activity.