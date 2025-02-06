Travel vaccinations available at local pharmacies

Release date: 06/02/25

South Australians heading overseas can now receive their travel vaccinations at a local pharmacy under new regulations introduced by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

Under the changes, trained community pharmacists can assess travellers’ vaccination requirements based on their destination and administer recommended vaccinations for preventable diseases such as hepatitis A and B and typhoid.

The pharmacy travel vaccination service complements those already available through other health providers including general practitioners, providing increased timely access and choice for consumers.

The changes follow an extensive consultation process and further expand the scope of practice for community pharmacists who can already administer a range of vaccines without a prescription.

South Australians are encouraged to access their travel vaccinations six to 12 weeks before they leave Australia, to ensure they have time to develop full immunity and because some vaccines require several doses to achieve the best protection.

South Australians intending to use this new service are encouraged to call their local pharmacy or check online to locate a participating site and book in. There are also certain requirements for vaccines such as Yellow Fever, so it’s recommended to speak to a GP or pharmacist for more information.

This is another way the State Government is increasing services that pharmacists can provide – such as allowing women to access medication for an uncomplicated urinary tract infection (UTI), and a resupply of their oral contraceptive pill following a consultation with a trained community pharmacist.

Another 24/7 pharmacy – located in Adelaide’s outer southern suburbs - is also on the way after the success of the existing three 24/7 pharmacies in northern, southern and central Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Every South Australian should be able to access the treatment they need, when they need it, which is why expanding our state’s accessibility to health care is so important.

By further expanding pharmacists’ scope of practice, we are empowering our highly trained pharmacists to vaccinate even more South Australians to provide increased protection against preventable disease.

Pharmacies are the ideal location to provide travel vaccination services, as they are well distributed across South Australia including in regional areas and many are open for extended hours or operate seven days a week.

Attributable to SA Health Chief Pharmacist, Naomi Burgess

Community Pharmacists are highly trained, and pharmacies are an accessible health care setting for the public to receive their medicines and health advice as well as health promotion and preventative services such as vaccination services. Over the last decade, the scope of practice and recognition of the vital role of community pharmacists in vaccine administration has grown so significantly and they have become even more integral to South Australian’s health and wellbeing.

This new service provides South Australians with broader choice and options for timely access to appropriate vaccines prior to traveling overseas, while empowering pharmacists to work to their full scope to better support the community.

Providing this additional and convenient access to vaccinations will help to increase vaccine uptake and reduce the rate and severity of disease.

Attributable to South Australia Pharmacy Guild President, Matt Gillespie

Community Pharmacists have demonstrated their capability to positively impact the health of South Australians, particularly evidenced by their vital role in the administration of COVID vaccines and the annual Influenza vaccination program.

By providing access to travel vaccines through community pharmacy, the State Government further recognises that safe, accessible vaccination at your local pharmacy will help protect all South Australians from vaccine preventable disease.

Community Pharmacists often provide relevant travel information about vaccines for patients prior to traveling. This announcement will now enable pharmacists to also undertake the necessary vaccination services which quite often they miss out on due to a lack of timely access.

Attributable to Pharmaceutical Society of Australia SA/NT President, Dr Manya Angley

South Australia is leading the nation in scope of pharmacist-administered vaccines, a fact that we should be very proud of.

I thank Minister Picton for his confidence in our profession in supporting a more sophisticated and contemporary approach to pharmacist scope of practice.

The PSA has advocated for these changes for a number of years. I am confident in saying that South Australia is the envy of our pharmacist vaccinator colleagues in every other jurisdiction across the country.