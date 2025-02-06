Seed Treatment Market Outlook 2019-2026: Key Trends, Growth Drivers, and Market Share

Seed Treatment Market

Seed Treatment Market to Reach $9.3 billion by 2026: Growth Forecast and Key Trends

Seed treatment involves the application of biological, physical, and chemical agents during planting to improve the health of crops.” — David Correa

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Seed Treatment Market by Product (Insecticide, fungicide, bio-control, and Others), Treatment Method (Seed Coating, Seed Dressing and Seed Pelleting), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Others Crop Types), and Application (Seed Protection and seed enhancement): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global seed treatment market $4.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.Seed treatment essential for protecting crops from pests and diseases and improving germination rates has become a critical component of modern agriculture. Farmers and growers are increasingly reaping the benefits of these advanced treatments, which play a significant role in promoting sustainability and productivity.

High Demand for Seed Coating in Commercial Agriculture
A significant driver of the seed treatment market growth is the rising demand for seed coating, particularly in commercial farming. As farmers worldwide shift from traditional methods to modern agricultural practices, they are increasingly investing in commercial seeds to achieve higher yields and profits despite limited resources. Seed coating, which enhances the size, shape, and flowability of seeds, has become particularly beneficial in the precise sowing required for high-value crops such as fruits, vegetables, and ornamental plants. Leading companies like BASF SE (Germany) and Germains Seed Technology (UK) are actively involved in developing innovative seed coating solutions.

Asia Pacific Set to Lead Global Growth
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the seed treatment market during the forecast period. With a flourishing agricultural sector in countries like China and Japan, and supportive regulatory frameworks, demand for seed treatments is rapidly expanding. China, projected to hold the largest market share in the region, is attracting global investment to meet the high-quality demands of local crop producers.

Seed Dressing Emerges as Leading Application Technique
The seed dressing technique, which involves applying treatments to seeds in either dry or slurry formulations, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the application techniques segment. In the Asia Pacific region, seed dressing is widely used due to its cost-effectiveness. Farmers utilize various natural substances such as neem leaves, custard apple, and aloe vera sap as seed-dressing alternatives, offering sustainable options that further promote local agricultural practices.

On the basis of treatment method, the market is categorized into seed coating, seed dressing, and seed pelleting. Based on crop type, the market is divided into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, other crop types. The cereals & grains segment held the largest share in the market in 2018, owing to high global production of grains such as wheat, rice, and corn.

Major market players
BASF, Bayer CropScience , Syngenta AG, DuPont, Chemtura Corporation, Monsanto, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Limited, Valent USA Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company

About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

