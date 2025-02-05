More than 200 supportive homes, shelter spaces on the way throughout B.C.

CANADA, February 5 - Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation –

“In B.C., we are taking direct action to address the urgent and critical need for culturally supportive housing on reserve and off reserve by working in partnership with First Nations and Indigenous organizations. Together, we are laying a strong foundation so communities can thrive and making positive changes in people’s lives by meeting their fundamental needs.”

Mark Miller, CEO, Connective –

“We understand that stable, appropriate housing is a critical step in preventing crises and a foundation for accessing additional supports, overcoming barriers and pursuing personal independence. The transitional housing program at 3rd and London is an exciting opportunity to diversify local responses to homelessness, while leveraging our expertise to help individuals work toward long-term stability.”

Keith Fielding, president, Peachland Seniors’ Support Society –

“We’re thrilled to see the second phase of our seniors’ housing project underway. Phase 2 adds 73 new homes to the Residences on Sixth project, bringing the total to 147 units. Our thanks to BC Housing for this second partnership and to the District of Peachland for leasing the land.”

Chief Michael Wyse, Snuneymuxw First Nation –

“We celebrate Snuneymuxw families moving into La’lum’utul, new homes that are part of our ongoing work to create more affordable housing options for our people. We are grateful for our continued partnership with BC Housing and the meaningful results we are achieving together.”

Fran Hunt-Jinnouchi, executive director, Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness –

“Sacred Cradle House will meet a critical need in Victoria to keep First Nations, Métis and Inuit families together through culturally supportive housing, Indigenous approaches and child-rearing practices, including decolonized harm reduction and land-based healing.”

Bob Hughes, CEO, ASK Wellness Society –

“As we prepare to open our doors, ASK Wellness Society is proud and humbled to help bring the Access Hub Committe’s vision to life. This collaborative effort highlights the power of partnership in addressing the urgent shelter needs of Kamloops’ North Shore, providing support, hope and wraparound services to some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”