AHA urges administration to grant exceptions for current and proposed tariffs for medications and medical supplies

The AHA late Feb. 4 told the administration that its current and proposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China may jeopardize the availability of vital medications and essential health care devices.

“We ask that you consider granting exceptions to the current and proposed tariffs for medical devices and pharmaceuticals made in Mexico, Canada and China that are essential to the provision of safe, effective care in America's hospitals, clinics, and other settings,” AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack wrote in a letter to President Trump. “It is especially critical to have these exceptions for products already in shortage and for which production in the countries subject to increased tariffs supply a significant part of the U.S. market.”

Since the announcement of the potential tariffs, conversations with the leaders of Canada and Mexico led to a delay in the imposition of tariffs on products made in those countries, but AHA said, “we believe the principle still prevails.”

Specifically, AHA expressed concern about dangers for patients associated with the disruption in the supply of cardiac drugs, oncology drugs and others made in China, as well as the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients — the U.S. gets nearly 30% of its APIs from China — “meaning that these tariffs may also limit the availability of U.S. drug manufacturers to produce critical drugs here in the U.S.”

The AHA also expressed concern about the potential impact of tariffs on medical devices designed to protect patients from infection, such as single-use blood pressure cuffs, stethoscope covers and sterile drapes, as well as supplies that health care workers need to care for patients, including gowns, gloves, face masks, respirators and other equipment, “much of which is manufactured in China and cannot be easily replaced by domestic manufacturers.”

The AHA will continue to monitor this issue and provide additional updates as needed.