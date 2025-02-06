Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,207 in the last 365 days.

House bill would reauthorize Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act

The AHA voiced support for bipartisan House legislation introduced Feb. 4 to reauthorize for five years the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, which provides grants to help health care organizations offer behavioral health services for front-line health care workers. Introduced by Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., Jennifer Kiggans, R-Va., Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., the bill also would reauthorize a national campaign that provides hospital leaders with evidence-based solutions to support worker well-being. The Senate version of the bill was introduced Jan. 28.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House bill would reauthorize Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more