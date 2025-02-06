House bill would reauthorize Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act

The AHA voiced support for bipartisan House legislation introduced Feb. 4 to reauthorize for five years the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, which provides grants to help health care organizations offer behavioral health services for front-line health care workers. Introduced by Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., Jennifer Kiggans, R-Va., Jennifer McClellan, D-Va., Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., the bill also would reauthorize a national campaign that provides hospital leaders with evidence-based solutions to support worker well-being. The Senate version of the bill was introduced Jan. 28.

