Reminder: Rental Requirement Begins March 1st for Direct Housing Participants

LAHAINA, Maui – Wildfire survivors currently in FEMA’s Direct Housing Program will be required to begin paying rent on March 1, 2025. The rental requirement will be in effect for the remainder of FEMA’s housing assistance program, which has been extended through Feb. 10, 2026.

Participants in the program have received their 90-day, 60-day and 30-day notification letters regarding upcoming rent collection.

The rental rate is based on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2025 Fair Market Rent on Maui along with the household’s ability to pay.

HUD Portal: FY 2025 Final Fair Market Rents Documentation System — Select Geography

Households are encouraged to remain in touch with their recertification advisor who will work with them to determine a feasible rental rate. Occupants can appeal FEMA’s decision on their ability to pay rent. Although occupants have 60 days to appeal for rent reduction from the date they received the hand delivered 30-day notice of the rental requirement, it is highly encouraged to submit their appeal and supporting documents as soon as possible.

FEMA strongly suggests that households submit their appeal as soon as possible in order to process the request prior to the March 1 start date. A delay in submitting appeal paperwork may prolong the rental decision process. In this case, households awaiting a final decision on their rental rate would be required to pay the full amount in rent until a decision is made. Once the decision has been made FEMA would refund the difference.

FEMA remains committed to the continued recovery on Maui and will support wildfire survivors as they work towards their permanent housing solution.

