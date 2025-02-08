PCONN Creates a new lane for Rideshare Drivers to earn money

PCONN App

Driving to Re-connect

My Goal is to keep families connected” — Michael Marshall Founder of PCONN

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCONN , the community-based ridesharing app, is making waves in the transportation industry by providing a unique opportunity for families impacted by the justice system. With the rise of ridesharing services, PCONN saw an opportunity to not only provide a convenient mode of transportation, but also to make a positive impact on the lives of those affected by the justice system.Through partnerships with organizations and programs that support families impacted by the justice system, PCONN is creating a new wave of rideshare drivers. These drivers are individuals who have been directly impacted by the justice system, whether it be through incarceration, probation, or other forms of involvement. PCONN provides them with the necessary training and resources to become safe and reliable drivers, giving them a chance to earn a living and support their families.The goal of PCONN is to not only provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for families, but also to create a sense of community and support for those who have been impacted by the justice system. By hiring drivers who have been through similar experiences, PCONN is able to create a sense of understanding and empathy between the drivers and passengers. This unique approach to ridesharing is not only beneficial for the drivers, but also for the passengers who may feel more comfortable and at ease with someone who understands their situation.PCONN is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of families impacted by the justice system. By creating a new wave of rideshare drivers, PCONN is not only providing a valuable service, but also giving individuals a chance to rebuild their lives and support their families. With its community-based approach, PCONN is carving out a path of its own in the ridesharing industry and setting an example for other companies to follow.

