HUNTSVILLE – A violent criminal who was found guilty of murdering a Texas pastor and sentenced to death by a Tarrant County jury was executed by the State of Texas on Wednesday, February 5th according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Steven Lawayne Nelson was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder Clinton “Clint” Dobson, who was found dead after being viciously beaten and suffocated with a plastic bag at NorthPointe Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas. Nelson committed the murder while engaging in a robbery and also brutally beat another woman who was present at the church. A chronic serious offender, Nelson also killed a fellow inmate in the Tarrant County Jail while awaiting trial for the murder of Pastor Dobson

“After years of legal battles, Steven Nelson was punished for his heinous crimes and justice has finally been served,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My heart is with the family and friends of Pastor Clint Dobson, as well as the loved ones of every victim who suffered at the hands of this monster. Ensuring that Texas law is upheld, and capital sentences are carried out is a somber responsibility. Victims deserve justice and criminals who commit heinous crimes such as this must be punished.”

The execution was carried out by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas.