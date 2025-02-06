Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,908 in the last 365 days.

Vio­lent Mur­der­er Who Killed Arling­ton Pas­tor Exe­cut­ed After Texas Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Fought to Enforce Death Sentence

HUNTSVILLE – A violent criminal who was found guilty of murdering a Texas pastor and sentenced to death by a Tarrant County jury was executed by the State of Texas on Wednesday, February 5th according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Steven Lawayne Nelson was convicted and sentenced to death for the murder Clinton “Clint” Dobson, who was found dead after being viciously beaten and suffocated with a plastic bag at NorthPointe Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas. Nelson committed the murder while engaging in a robbery and also brutally beat another woman who was present at the church. A chronic serious offender, Nelson also killed a fellow inmate in the Tarrant County Jail while awaiting trial for the murder of Pastor Dobson  

“After years of legal battles, Steven Nelson was punished for his heinous crimes and justice has finally been served,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My heart is with the family and friends of Pastor Clint Dobson, as well as the loved ones of every victim who suffered at the hands of this monster.  Ensuring that Texas law is upheld, and capital sentences are carried out is a somber responsibility.  Victims deserve justice and criminals who commit heinous crimes such as this must be punished.” 

The execution was carried out by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vio­lent Mur­der­er Who Killed Arling­ton Pas­tor Exe­cut­ed After Texas Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Fought to Enforce Death Sentence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more