Former Smyrna Police Officer Charged with Forgery, Identity Theft

RUTHERFORD COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with detectives with the Smyrna Police Department, has resulted in the indictment of a now-former Smyrna Police Officer.

In December 2024, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI agents began investigating an allegation of forged documents that had been provided to the Rutherford County School System. During the course of the investigation, agents learned that multiple doctors’ notes for excused school absences had been forged. These notes had been submitted to the school system by Lindsy Clemons, who at the time was a patrol officer for Smyrna Police Department.

On February 4th, the Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Lindsy Nicole Clemons (DOB 07/13/1987) with 19 counts of Forgery and six counts of Identity Theft. Clemons was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###