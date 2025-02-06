Food Robotics Market size is registering at a CAGR of 10.4% by 2031 | Industry Size, Growth and Opportunities

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global food robotics market size was valued at $2,047.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $5,787.9 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031. Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent regions for food robotics worldwide.Increase in demand for packaged foods drive the growth of the food robotics market globally. However, lack of skilled workforce for the technical operations is one of the factors that hampers the market growth.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2363 Technological advancement across various industries widens the application horizon of robotics. Robotics is applicable in sectors such as automotive, electrical & electronics, metal, chemical & plastics, and food. Over the past few years, robotics has gained traction in the food & beverage industry, attributed to the advantages offered by these robots such as high speed of productivity, better cleanliness & hygiene, more flexibility, and others.Increase in the food safety regulations is anticipated to drive the demand for food robotics in the near future. In addition, it is expected that manual labor can be completely replaced with industrial robots. These robots are advantageous as they can perform multiple tasks at the same time, leading to improved productivity. The changes in lifestyle of people have resulted in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products, which in turn is anticipated to boost the demand for food robotics during the analysis period.Buy Now and Get Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-robotics-market/purchase-options Rise in demand for food robotics services in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is expected in the near future, owing to the increase in industrialization and innovation in the automation adopted by the manufacturers in this region. Reduced operating costs and labor cost is anticipated to boost the demand for robotics in food & beverage industry.The key players profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ABB Group, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Kuka AG, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Staubli International AG, and Universal Robotics A/S.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2363 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

