Governor Newsom meets with President Trump and members of Congress from both sides of the aisle on disaster relief for LA firestorm survivors

Afterward, Governor Newsom met with key Senate leaders: New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Georgia Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, and Washington Senator Patty Murray, Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, who was joined by California Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff.

Building on meetings on Capitol Hill, Governor Newsom had a very productive meeting with President Trump at the White House to further discuss the critical need for unconditional disaster aid for survivors. This comes after the Governor met the President on the tarmac of LAX when President Trump toured the devastation as part of his first trip as President.

During the meeting, the Governor raised the critical need for federal assistance to support recovery efforts and help impacted families rebuild, emphasizing the strong partnership between local, state and federal agencies all working together on the ground on response and recovery efforts. The Governor expressed his appreciation for the Trump Administration’s early collaboration and specifically thanked EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin for his agency’s swift action, including over 1,000 personnel on the ground focused on debris removal.

The Governor continues to take action to support the survivors across Southern California – cutting red tape, providing key relief, and ensuring bolstered support for those in need.

Stay up to date on the Governor’s actions here.