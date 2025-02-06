Flexible workspace operator the Hive acquires 30,000 sq ft of workspace in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

The Hive Causeway Bay, adding nearly 30,000 square feet to the Hive's portfolio

HONG KONG, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the landlord of V Point, the Hive expands their geographical presence in Hong Kong with a new location in the heart of Causeway Bay at 18 Tang Lung St.

The Hive, which forms part of The Flexi Group, one of the regions largest providers of flexible workspaces with over 45 managed workplaces in 11 cities across Asia and Australia, is excited to announce the acquisition of six floors at V Point in Causeway Bay, adding nearly 30,000 square feet to its portfolio. This strategic move marks the opening of the Hive's 9th location in Hong Kong, reinforcing the group's commitment to providing innovative workspace solutions in one of Asia's most dynamic business hubs.

This expansion, which will be called the Hive Causeway Bay, follows the group's recent success in securing partnership agreements with leading Hong Kong landlords, having opened the Hive PoHo in Sheung Wan in 2024 in partnership with a leading financial institution. The group currently works with the region's largest asset owners to develop flexible workspace solutions fit for companies of all sizes.

Patrick Kwok, the landlord and representative of YCI Family Office, expressed confidence in this partnership: “After an extensive market search, we have chosen the Hive as our partner for this important asset. Aligning with a best-in-class, Hong Kong-based partner makes strategic sense for driving performance at the building. We look forward to collaborating with the Hive team.”

"We are thrilled to expand our footprint in one of Hong Kong's most vibrant districts," said Chris Edwards, CEO of The Flexi Group. "The Causeway Bay area is renowned for its dynamic atmosphere, making it an ideal location for our latest Hive workspace. Our goal is to continue cultivating inspiring environments that not only support individual work but also encourage collaboration and success among our many members."

Jonathan Wright, the broker involved in the transaction from Knight Frank, highlighted the Hive's proven track record: “The Hive has demonstrated resilience and excellence in delivery within the Hong Kong market. Our goal was to find a partner who could rejuvenate this building while fostering collaboration for mutual benefit.”

As the Hive takes over a space already occupied with hundreds of members, the focus will be on enhancing their experience and welcoming them into the Hive community. Existing members will also gain access to The Flexi Group's extensive network and benefits across the region, ensuring a seamless transition as operations continue as usual. The Hive Causeway Bay will officially begin operations starting March 1, 2025.

