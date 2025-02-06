RELEASE: ​RESIDENTS ADVISED TO REVIEW INSURANCE POLICIES AND CONSIDER FLOOD INSURANCE AS WET SEASON CONTINUES

Main, News Releases Posted on Feb 5, 2025 in INS

​RESIDENTS ADVISED TO REVIEW INSURANCE POLICIES AND CONSIDER FLOOD INSURANCE AS WET SEASON CONTINUES

FOR IMMEDIATE ​​RELEASE

February 5, 2025

HONOLULU — As residents and businesses recover from heavy rains and gusty winds last week, the Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division encourages the public to review and understand their insurance coverages and deductibles.

“Individuals should familiarize themselves with what their insurance policies cover and the out-of-pocket expenses they are responsible for annually. If they are unsure or wish to make changes before renewing, policyholders can contact their agent or insurance company,” said acting Insurance Commissioner Jerry Bump.

“With the recent local forecasts including possible flooding and strong winds, we are reminded that natural disasters can be unpredictable, and flooding can happen anytime and anywhere,” Bump added.

Many people may not be aware that most standard homeowners, condo unit owners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood damage. Flood insurance coverages can be purchased separately from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or endorsed onto the policy to supplement a policyholder’s homeowners insurance.

Consumers interested in NFIP should keep in mind that there is a 30-day waiting period for the policy to go into effect. To learn more, visit floodsmart.gov or talk with your insurance agent.

To help residents shop and compare, the Hawai‘i Insurance Division collects data to publish its Premium Comparison guides. Consumers can use these informational guides to review and compare sample premiums from insurance companies licensed in Hawai‘i. The 2025 guides are now available online at cca.hawaii.gov/ins/resources.

The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division regulates the Hawaiʻi insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaiʻi-based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurance-related complaints.

