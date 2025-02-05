Governor Abbott Statement On President Trump’s Executive Order Protecting Women’s Sports

TEXAS, February 5 - February 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following President Donald Trump signing an Executive Order protecting women's sports in America.



“Today is a historic day for female athletes across the country who have worked tirelessly to compete at the highest level,” said Governor Abbott. “President Trump’s Executive Order prohibiting biological men from competing in women’s sports will safeguard the integrity of women’s sports, and I am proud to have joined the President at the White House for this historic signing. Female athletes across the nation can be assured that fairness will be protected.”



In 2023, Governor Abbott signed the Save Women’s Sports Act into law to protect the integrity of fair competition and women’s sports by prohibiting biological men from competing against female athletes at Texas colleges and universities. In 2021, the Governor signed a similar law to protect girls’ sports in Texas public schools.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.