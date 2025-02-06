Hearing Wrap Up: Making the Federal Government Efficient and Saving Taxpayer Dollars is a Top Priority in the 119th Congress     

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform today held a full committee hearing titled, “Rightsizing Government.” At the hearing, members highlighted how President Donald Trump created and empowered the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to conduct a government-wide audit to root out waste, fraud, and abuse and protect taxpayer dollars. To date, the Trump Administration is delivering on its promise to eliminate Washington waste and reform the bloated federal bureaucracy. Members heard from Governor Kim Reynolds about how Iowa streamlined its state government through legislation she initiated. Evaluating federal government reorganization efforts and streamlining government services will remain a top priority for the House Oversight Committee in the 119th Congress. Oversight Committee members resolved to continue working with the Trump Administration, including DOGE, to advance solutions that improve Government operations and protect taxpayer funds.

Key Takeaways:

President Donald Trump is delivering on his promise to root waste and reform the bloated federal bureaucracy.

Thomas Schatz, President of Citizens Against Government Waste, testified that “President Trump campaigned on a platform of making the federal government more efficient, including his promise to create a Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The establishment of DOGE, along with the DOGE subcommittee and House and Senate DOGE caucuses, should lead to the adoption of policies that will establish more effective use of taxpayer dollars and more efficient delivery of government services.”

Democrats are hyperventilating and sensationalizing the Trump Administration’s ongoing efforts to advance necessary reforms and save taxpayer dollars. Over the past few days, we’ve heard wild claims from Democrats that we are at “the beginning of a dictatorship” and we are in a “constitutional crisis.” During his opening statement, Chairman Comer emphasized that such theatrics are exactly what the American people rejected in November.

The House Oversight Committee’s core mission is to identify waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government and propose solutions to make it more efficient and effective for the American people.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds testified on her own wide-ranging and successful reorganization effort in the state of Iowa, which eliminated or consolidated a slew of state agencies, commissions, and vacant job positions. She testified, “Since this hearing is about government efficiency, I’ll get right to the point: Iowa was doing DOGE before DOGE was a thing.”



Chairman James Comer: “The federal government has expanded dramatically since the early years of our Republic. There are today more than four hundred executive branch agencies and sub-agencies, and roughly one-thousand federal commissions. Most of these entities are relatively new creations. They did not exist for most of our nation’s history. Americans know that Washington needs reform.”

In the 119th Congress, the House Oversight Committee will continue to work with President Trump’s Administration to expose wasteful spending, protect taxpayers, and improve the efficiency of the federal government.

Chairman James Comer: “This committee intends to work in partnership with DOGE. We want to reinforce its efforts and not blunt the momentum it’s generating for needed change to the federal bureaucracy. We created a subcommittee, chaired by Marjorie Taylor Green, that is dedicated to working with DOGE. I expect all of our subcommittees will be participating in this effort to make Washington more accountable.”

Member Highlights:

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) stated that members of this committee, both Republicans and Democrats, have long lamented the inefficiency of the federal bureaucracy. He stressed that Congress could learn from Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s successful efforts to reorganize Iowa’s state government.

Rep. Comer: “I hope we can learn today from Governor Kim Reynolds, who proposed her own wide-ranging reorganization in Iowa, which the state legislature enacted. Iowa’s example shows that the chief executive of any unit of government—federal, state or local—is well-positioned to propose ways to streamline that government. After all, they’re the ones who run it on a day-to-day basis.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) pointed out that the American people strongly support President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency and its ongoing efforts to streamline federal government operations.

Rep. Greene: “Democrats are acting with manufactured outrage… They say the American people didn’t vote for this action, but I want to correct the record. Trump noted Elon would have a role in his Administration in August 2024. The American people love DOGE! They voted for it. This was no surprise. With my Subcommittee on DOGE, this Congress we are going to dig deep on wasteful spending and the corrupt bureaucracy that has plagued our nation. We will also make recommendation to address these problems. Taxpayers deserve to know what is happening to their tax dollars. This is exactly what the American people voted for. Governor Reynolds, in Iowa the state legislature passed a bill in 2023 that lowered cabinet level departments from 37 down to just 16. Did this make the Iowa government more efficient or less efficient?”

Governor Reynolds: “More efficient.”

Rep. Greene: “Not surprised. Is the Iowa government still able to provide all the services your constituents require?”

Governor Reynolds: “We are actually doing a better job. Putting more money into programs or even returning it to taxpayers.”

Rep. Greene: “That is amazing. Sounds like DOGE has already worked in Iowa. Has your state lost money or saved money since reorganizing its government?”

Governor Reynolds: “$217 million dollars saved which surpassed our projections.”

Rep. Greene: “That is incredible and is exactly what Americans want. How can we replicate this on the federal level?”

Governor Reynolds: “You are already doing it. DOGE and bringing in the private sector to help. This is an incredible opportunity to implement transformative change.”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) emphasized that Congress must prioritize responsible government spending and examine opportunities that save taxpayer dollars.

Rep. Gosar: “We need to tame the labyrinth of the federal bureaucracy. More responsible government spending means less taxation on the American people. Elon trimmed the fat at his company X and we can do the same here in Washington… I noticed Iowa sold state owned land to eliminate waste and generate revenue. Is that correct Governor?”

Governor Reynolds: “That is correct… We came to find out we were operating at a loss. We needed to get back to the core function of government. When the bureaucracy grew, we started to see the inefficiencies.”

Rep. Gosar: “That is music to my ears. I think there is opportunity here for the federal government too.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) stated that the federal government has ballooned because of unnecessary spending and stressed the importance of reducing the overall size of the federal government.

Rep. Foxx: “Our sprawling federal government has over 400 executive branch agencies and sub-agencies, including nearly 1000 boards and commissions. We must reduce the burden and cost of the federal government… Given Iowa’s successful reorganization Governor, what advice do you have for the Trump Administration and for us here in Congress that can help us reorganize the government?”

Governor Reynolds: “Don’t buy in to the fact you can’t do it. You can do it. And it needs to be done. There is so much waste in the federal government. Every duplication is a cost to the taxpayer. We need to think about this holistically and streamline the ways we are providing services.”

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) noted that Congress has an obligation to assist President Trump’s efforts to reorganize the federal bureaucracy.

Rep. Higgins: “We have a unique moment in American history right now. We can address this doomed trajectory our country has been on. We have an obligation. It is unsustainable but we now have an executive branch that is willing to pump the brakes for this first time in modern history. Both sides of the aisle need to grasp that we are trying to save the republic from itself. President Trump is trying to save taxpayers a lot of money. What is your thoughts Governor of shifting some federal roles to the state level?”

Governor Reynolds: “We would welcome that. We are positioned well, and I appreciate what DOGE is doing right now. Government must operate more like a business. We are ripe for this reform right now. States are well suited to take on responsibilities and report back to the federal level. Whether it is the EPA or Education Department, we can make improvements here and reduce government.”

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) highlighted the national debt and emphasized that the federal government needs to begin operating more efficiently.

Rep. Crane: “Here are some of the federal government’s priorities… $1.5 million to advance diversity and inclusion in Serbia. $2.5 million for electric vehicles in Vietnam. $6 million to fund tourism in Egypt. This is clearly a bloated government. We are over $36 trillion dollars in debt. Shouldn’t this be a concern?”

Mr. Schatz: “Anyone who wants to cut spending should be welcomed. Now is not the time to just talk about it but to actually get it done.”

Read More:

Comer: Oversight Committee is Working with DOGE to Improve Government Efficiency, Eliminate Rampant Washington Waste