Chairman Comer Announces Sanctuary City Mayors Will Testify on March 5

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced that the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City have confirmed their attendance to testify at a full committee hearing on March 5, 2025.

Last week, Chairman Comer announced an investigation into the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement. In letters sent to the mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City, Chairman Comer requested documents and communications related to their cities’ sanctuary policies and called on them to testify at a public hearing.

“Sanctuary mayors owe the American people an explanation for city policies that jeopardize public safety and violate federal immigration law by releasing dangerous criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets. These reckless policies in Democrat-run cities and states across our nation have led to too many preventable tragedies. They also endanger ICE agents who are forced to take more difficult enforcement actions in jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities,” said Chairman Comer. “The policies in Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City prioritize criminal illegal aliens over the American people. This is unacceptable and their leaders must be held accountable. We will press these mayors for answers and examine measures to enforce compliance with federal immigration law.”