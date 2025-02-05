Chief of Naval Operations Hosts Thailand’s Head of Navy for Counterpart Visit

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti hosted Adm. Jirapol Wongwit, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) for an official counterpart visit, Feb. 3-5.

Jirapol’s trip to Washington D.C. was part of a five-day trip to the United States, that also included stops in Annapolis, Md., and Norfolk, Va., where the delegation visited Navy commands and spoke with Navy leaders and Sailors.

“The U.S. and Thailand have enjoyed 191 years of friendly and diplomatic relations,” said Franchetti. “Thailand's support to our Navy-Marine Corps team builds our interoperability and strengthens peace and security throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

Jirapol began his trip visiting the U.S. Naval Academy, where he met with Superintendent Vice Adm. Yvette Davids and participated in a wreath laying ceremony.

Franchetti hosted Jirapol for a full-honors welcoming ceremony and an office call, where she discussed the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, highlighting the value of strong cooperation with Allies and partners.

During their office call, Franchetti and Jirapol discussed the importance of strengthening the RTN, building interoperability and combined participation in exercises such as Cobra Gold and CARAT Thailand (Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training).

While in Washington D.C., Jirapol also conducted an office call with the Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith, and Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, Vice Adm. Craig Clapperton.

“I greatly thank Adm. Lisa Franchetti, Gen. Eric Smith, and all the senior U.S. Navy officials for their honorable welcome with exceptional hospitality,” said Jirapol. “This is the first time in 13 years since RTN leadership has had an office call with the Chief of Naval Operations. During the visiting, we had in-depth exchange of view to understand each other’s strategic standpoint and to enhance common view on maritime domain awareness for future cooperation, as well as to validate our shared interests and challenges in order to narrow the gap between Bangkok and Washington D.C..”

He added, “Our invaluable relationship has been mindfully preserved to reach 191 years. Our engagement transmits common intent to prolong and strengthen lasting friendship.”

Jirapol and the RTN representatives traveled to Norfolk to visit with leadership from U.S. Fleet Forces Command, tour USS New Mexico (SSN 779) and Norfolk’s Submarine Learning Facility.

Thailand is a major non-NATO ally, one of five U.S. treaty allies in the Indo-Pacific, and a leader within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).