DLNR News Release-Salvage Plans Underway for Grounded Sailboat on Maui, Feb. 5, 2025

SALVAGE PLANS UNDERWAY FOR GROUNDED SAILBOAT ON MAUI

Feb. 5, 2025

Feb. 5, 2025

HONOLULU — The owner of the sailing vessel Hula Girl continues coordinating closely with the DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) and the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) to free the boat from where it grounded in the Honolua-Mokulē‘ia Marine Life Conservation District (MLCD) last Thursday night.

Kapalua Kai Sailing, Inc. has been proactive in its efforts to remove the vessel and has been providing daily updates to DLNR. Two marine surveyors have conducted inspections of the vessel, and the owner reported to DLNR that the physical condition and grounding location of the sailboat is unchanged, with no reports of new or worsening damage.

A DAR dive team conducted a preliminary assessment today of any potential damage to the coral reef and met with the marine surveyors and a potential salvage operator. Another damage assessment will be made once the vessel is moved.

DOBOR and DAR have approved the owner’s salvage plan, which aims for a February 12-17 removal timeframe. However, the owner is having difficulty in identifying and hiring a salvage company to remove the vessel because a number of companies have already indicated they are not available or are not willing to take on the project.

Hula Girl is now cordoned off by yellow safety tape with no trespassing/restricted area signs, after four unauthorized individuals were caught onboard yesterday. The vessel owner is now petitioning its insurance provider to hire a security guard to stand watch during daylight hours to discourage others from going near or onto the vessel.

DOBOR Administrator Meghan Statts appealed to people to abide by the no trespassing/restricted area signs for their safety and reminded everyone that trespassing onto a vessel is a misdemeanor offense.

