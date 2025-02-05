24-Hour single-lane closure on Kūhiō Highway in Waikoko

Main, News Posted on Feb 5, 2025 in Highways News

LĪHUʻE, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of a 24/7 single-lane closure on Kūhiō Highway (Route 560) in between the Waikoko Bridge and the Lumahaʻi Trailhead near mile post 4.7, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The months-long closure is needed to stabilize the hill at the Waikoko slope. Traffic signals will be posted on both sides of the closure. For the first 24 hours of the signals, flaggers will be on site to assure the signals are working properly. Workers will be on-site Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The speed limit through the work area will be 25 mph. The work is expected to last for six to eight months depending on the soil conditions of the slope.

First responders have been notified, along with protocols set in place in case signals are inoperable. Should traffic signals malfunction, call Kaua‘i Police Dispatch at 808-241-1711. Electronic sign boards have been placed to notify drivers of the closure. For weekly lane closures on Kaua‘i, go to the HDOT website at, https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]