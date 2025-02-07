PhotoPharmics Achieves 50% Enrollment in Pioneering Phase 3 Parkinson’s Trial

Advancing Light Therapy Research to Enhance Quality of Life for Parkinson’s Patients

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhotoPharmics, a leader in non-invasive therapeutic light therapy, announced today that it has reached a significant milestone in its Light for PD Phase 3 clinical trial, with 150 participants now enrolled—representing 50% of the target enrollment. This pivotal study investigates the potential of specialized phototherapy to improve both non-motor and motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) beyond current best medical care, aiming to address critical aspects of the condition that significantly impact patients' daily lives. Recruitment for the trial remains ongoing, and eligible individuals are encouraged to visit lightforpd.com to apply.

Building upon encouraging results from a prior Phase 2 trial, the Light for PD study evaluates PhotoPharmics’ innovative light therapy device, designed to improve Parkinson’s symptoms by supporting circadian function and neurological health. The earlier trial demonstrated notable improvements in patients' quality of life, including enhanced sleep, better cognitive function, and improved mood. Additionally, the Phase 2 data suggested potential benefits for motor symptoms, such as tremor, slowness, and shakiness, which are often challenging to manage with existing treatments.

“This trial is important because it addresses the often-overlooked aspects of Parkinson’s disease—non-motor symptoms that severely impact daily life but have few effective treatments,” said Ray Dorsey, M.D., professor of neurology at the University of Rochester and principal investigator for the study. “By targeting circadian disruption, which plays a significant role in these symptoms, this therapy could provide much-needed relief to millions of people with Parkinson’s.”

Unlike traditional medications that primarily manage tremors and rigidity, PhotoPharmics’ specialized light therapy is designed to complement standard Parkinson’s treatments, potentially enhancing patients’ overall well-being by improving sleep quality, cognitive performance, and mood regulation. These improvements may also lead to greater stability and confidence in movement, reducing the risk of falls and promoting independence.

“Our goal is to fundamentally change how we treat Parkinson’s disease by providing a breakthrough therapy that addresses not just the visible symptoms but also the hidden burdens of the disease,” said Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics. “We know from our Phase 2 research that this therapy has the potential to provide meaningful, lasting benefits for people with Parkinson’s, and we are eager to confirm these findings in our Phase 3 trial.”

Recruitment for the Light for PD study remains open. Individuals diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease who are interested in participating can find more information and apply at www.lightforpd.com.

About PhotoPharmics

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation treatments for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders individually have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions, now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patient’s lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at www.photopharmics.com.

