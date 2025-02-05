EU lays out guidelines on misuse of AI by employers, websites and police

Employers will be banned from using artificial intelligence to track their staff's emotions and websites will not be allowed to use it to trick users into spending money under EU AI guidelines announced on Tuesday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.