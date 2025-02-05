Submit Release
EU lays out guidelines on misuse of AI by employers, websites and police

Employers will be banned from using artificial intelligence to track their staff's emotions and websites will not be allowed to use it to trick users into spending money under EU AI guidelines announced on Tuesday.

