Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Caesar Robinson

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Caesar Robinson, who died on April 13, 2023 after an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Brooklyn. Following a thorough investigation, which included review of body-worn camera footage and building security camera footage, interviews with involved officers, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ actions were justified under New York law.

On the afternoon of April 13, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting a possible burglary in progress at an apartment at 330 Lewis Avenue in Brooklyn. Officers knocked on the door of the apartment where the possible burglary was reported, and Mr. Robinson answered the door with a gun in his hand. When Mr. Robinson began to raise the gun toward the officers, one officer directed Mr. Robinson to drop his weapon. Mr. Robinson did not comply, and the officers discharged their service weapons, striking him. Mr. Robinson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, when Mr. Robinson opened the door to his apartment, he was holding a gun in his hand, raised it towards the officers, and did not comply when directed to drop it. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ use of deadly physical force against Mr. Robinson was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.