Carriage Services Announces 2024 Annual Results and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2024 annual results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

What: Carriage Services 2024 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 27, 2025 – 9:30 a.m. Central Time
How: Live via phone – By dialing 888-394-8218 (Conference ID 3831963) or live via webcast link Click to Join.
   

An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 162 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.


