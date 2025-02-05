PRESS RELEASE - Veterans Save a Life: A Story of Heroism in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA., - In a heartwarming display of resilience and community spirit, the Yakima County Veterans Program serves Veterans and steps up in times of critical need. This inspiring story underscores the impact of their dedicated efforts.

Ray Hernandez, Program Manager for the Yakima County Veterans Program, recounts the critical moments of an incident that showcased the team's heroic efforts. When two of his employees, Fernando Hernandez, a Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) Vet Corps Member and fellow Marine Veteran Angel Mendoza, intervened, it was a testament to the program's commitment. Ray himself was present, witnessing firsthand the courage and quick thinking that saved a man's life.

Ray values preparedness deeply, drawing from his past career as a police officer in which he ensured that officers always had essential life-saving tools like Narcan, commonly known as Naloxone.

When asked what was going through his head and what instincts kicked in, Fernando Hernandez said “I thought, let’s do what we can to bring this person back to life. You hear stories of time slowing down in moments like this and we all just worked in tandem to bring this individual back.”

Hernandez reflects on the incident, noting how it has given him a deeper appreciation for first responders who deal with such situations regularly. He credits his confidence to the teamwork and support from Ray and Angel. Working together as a team made the difficult task more manageable and ensured a successful outcome.

Given Yakima's overdose rates, the Yakima Health District implemented a program to distribute Naloxone to businesses. Despite initial resistance, Ray fought for the Veterans Program to be part of this initiative and was successful.

On the day of the incident as the team conducted outreach in Toppenish, Ray, Fernando, and Angel noticed a man lying unconscious on the road not breathing. After assessing the situation, the trio determined that the man was suffering from an overdose. Without hesitation, they sprang into action. Equipped with Naloxone, they worked as a team to administer life-saving care, calling 911 receiving instruction on how and when to administer the Naloxone and ensuring the man's safety until emergency services arrived.

“Your adrenaline is pumping and at first you don’t know what to think, you just know you have to act. Once everything calms down, you think and say to yourself, this is why we’re here. We’re here not only for the Veterans, but to be an asset to the community, and I think it showed that day.” – Ray Hernandez

Following the event, Ray arranged for additional CPR training for the team, and a go-bag containing first aid equipment, breathing masks and Naloxone highlighting the importance of continuous preparedness. Their commitment to safety and readiness exemplifies the program's dedication to community service.

Ray emphasizes that this heroism is not an isolated event in Yakima, but it doesn't diminish its significance. Even though such incidents are common, recognizing and appreciating the bravery and quick thinking of Veterans like Fernando and Angel is vital. For Fernando, being a Vet Corps member provides a continued sense of purpose, allowing him to serve his community and fellow Veterans.

Their story is a reminder of the incredible contributions Veterans make to their communities, often going above and beyond the call of duty. The Yakima County Veterans Program's dedication to saving lives and supporting those in need exemplifies the true spirit of service and commitment.

To learn more about Veterans benefits, services and programs visit Home | WDVA

To learn more about the Yakima County Veterans Program visit Veterans Program | Yakima County, WA

You can visit Overdose Education and Naloxone Distribution | Washington State Department of Health to learn more about Naloxone.

Naloxone can de dispensed at pharmacies across Washington without a prescription, learn more here: English (PDF) | Russian (PDF) | Spanish (PDF) | Vietnamese (PDF)

###