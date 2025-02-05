Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,895 in the last 365 days.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

  • Fourth quarter comparable store sales growth of 4.4%, full-year increase of 2.9%
  • $3.0 billion net cash provided by operating activities in 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024. The results represent 32 consecutive years of comparable store sales growth and record revenue and operating income for O’Reilly since becoming a public company in April of 1993.

4th Quarter Financial Results

Brad Beckham, O’Reilly’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2024 in the fourth quarter, highlighted by 4.4% growth in comparable store sales, driven by solid growth in both professional and DIY. Our Team is relentlessly focused on executing our industry-leading model at a high level, which we believe continues to generate market share gains on both sides of our business. I would like to take this opportunity to commend Team O’Reilly on their performance in the fourth quarter and thank each of you for your hard work and continued commitment to providing excellent customer service.”

Sales for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, increased $264 million, or 7%, to $4.10 billion from $3.83 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the fourth quarter increased 7% to $2.10 billion (or 51.3% of sales) from $1.97 billion (or 51.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the fourth quarter increased 9% to $1.36 billion (or 33.3% of sales) from $1.25 billion (or 32.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 3% to $739 million (or 18.0% of sales) from $719 million (or 18.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter included a charge of $35 million to adjust reserves relating to our self-insurance liabilities for historic auto liability claims. The adjustment relates to claims that occurred prior to 2024 and reflects adverse claim development experience and revised assumptions used to estimate future liabilities for these claim years.

Net income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, decreased $1 million to $551 million (or 13.5% of sales) from $553 million (or 14.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter increased 3% to $9.50 on 58 million shares versus $9.26 on 60 million shares for the same period one year ago. The self-insurance reserve adjustment, net of tax, impacted fourth quarter net income and diluted earnings per share by $27 million and $0.46, respectively.

Full-Year Financial Results

Mr. Beckham continued, “Our strong performance in the fourth quarter lifted our full-year comparable store sales growth to 2.9%, at the high end of our revised guidance range of 2% to 3%. While our 2024 results were below our expectations entering the year, we are pleased with our Team’s ability to deliver solid comparable store sales growth despite tough market conditions. 2024 represents our 32nd consecutive year of annual comparable store sales growth and record earnings, and I want to congratulate Team O’Reilly on their consistent performance and unwavering commitment to our customers. Our Team also delivered a strong finish to our expansion efforts in 2024, meeting our new store opening target with the successful opening of 198 net, new stores and completing our planned distribution expansion with the relocation of our Atlanta, Georgia distribution center to a larger, modern facility in the fourth quarter.”

Sales for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased $896 million, or 6%, to $16.71 billion from $15.81 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 6% to $8.55 billion (or 51.2% of sales) from $8.10 billion (or 51.3% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 8% to $5.30 billion (or 31.7% of sales) from $4.92 billion (or 31.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 2% to $3.25 billion (or 19.5% of sales) from $3.19 billion (or 20.2% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased $40 million, or 2%, to $2.39 billion (or 14.3% of sales) from $2.35 billion (or 14.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, increased 6% to $40.66 on 59 million shares versus $38.47 on 61 million shares for the same period one year ago.

4th Quarter and Full-Year Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores, and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the year ended December 31, 2024. Online sales for ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 4.4% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, on top of 3.4% for the same period one year ago. Comparable store sales increased 2.9% for the year ended December 31, 2024, on top of 7.9% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 0.4 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,207.43, for a total investment of $472 million. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 1.9 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,072.47, for a total investment of $2.08 billion. Excise tax on shares repurchased, assessed at one percent of the fair market value of shares repurchased, was $20.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.1 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $1,232.37, for a total investment of $181 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 96.2 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $264.49, for a total aggregate investment of $25.44 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $2.31 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorizations.

Full-Year 2025 Guidance

The table below outlines the Company’s guidance for selected full-year 2025 financial data:

     
     For the Year Ending
    December 31, 2025
Net, new store openings   200 to 210
Comparable store sales   2.0% to 4.0%
Total revenue   $17.4 billion to $17.7 billion
Gross profit as a percentage of sales   51.2% to 51.7%
Operating income as a percentage of sales   19.2% to 19.7%
Effective income tax rate   22.6%
Diluted earnings per share (1)   $42.60 to $43.10
Net cash provided by operating activities   $2.8 billion to $3.2 billion
Capital expenditures   $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion
Free cash flow (2)   $1.6 billion to $1.9 billion
 
(1)   Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.
(2)   Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:


  For the Year Ending
(in millions) December 31, 2025
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,810   to   $ 3,220
  Less: Capital expenditures   1,200   to     1,300
    Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments   10   to     20
Free cash flow $ 1,600   to   $ 1,900
 

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, February 06, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (888) 506-0062 and the conference call identification number is 186296. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, February 05, 2026.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities, and other programs. As of December 31, 2024, the Company operated 6,378 stores across 48 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “guidance,” “target,” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; a public health crisis; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products and supply chain disruptions; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; damage, failure, or interruption of information technology systems, including information security and cyber-attacks; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information contact: Investor Relations Contacts
  Leslie Skorick (417) 874-7142
  Eric Bird (417) 868-4259
   
  Media Contact
  Sonya Cox (417) 829-5709
   

 


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
       
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
  (Unaudited)   (Note)
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,245     $ 279,132  
Accounts receivable, net   356,839       375,049  
Amounts receivable from suppliers   139,091       140,443  
Inventory   5,095,804       4,658,367  
Other current assets   117,916       105,311  
Total current assets   5,839,895       5,558,302  
           
Property and equipment, at cost   9,192,254       8,312,367  
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization   3,587,098       3,275,387  
Net property and equipment   5,605,156       5,036,980  
           
Operating lease, right-of-use assets   2,324,638       2,200,554  
Goodwill   930,161       897,696  
Other assets, net   193,891       179,463  
Total assets $ 14,893,741     $ 13,872,995  
           
Liabilities and shareholders’ deficit          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 6,524,811     $ 6,091,700  
Self-insurance reserves   149,387       128,548  
Accrued payroll   107,495       138,122  
Accrued benefits and withholdings   199,593       174,650  
Income taxes payable   6,274       7,860  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   419,213       389,536  
Other current liabilities   876,732       730,937  
Total current liabilities   8,283,505       7,661,353  
           
Long-term debt   5,520,932       5,570,125  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   1,980,705       1,881,344  
Deferred income taxes   247,599       295,471  
Other liabilities   231,961       203,980  
           
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):          
Common stock, $0.01 par value:          
Authorized shares – 245,000,000          
Issued and outstanding shares –          
57,482,184 as of December 31, 2024, and          
59,072,792 as of December 31, 2023   575       591  
Additional paid-in capital   1,462,565       1,352,275  
Retained deficit   (2,791,288 )     (3,131,532 )
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (42,813 )     39,388  
Total shareholders’ deficit   (1,370,961 )     (1,739,278 )
           
Total liabilities and shareholders’ deficit $ 14,893,741     $ 13,872,995  
 
Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
 


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31,    December 31, 
  2024     2023     2024     2023  
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Note)
Sales $ 4,095,601     $ 3,832,015     $ 16,708,479     $ 15,812,250  
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses   1,994,569       1,864,586       8,153,990       7,707,447  
Gross profit   2,101,032       1,967,429       8,554,489       8,104,803  
                       
Selling, general and administrative expenses   1,362,382       1,248,693       5,303,332       4,918,427  
Operating income   738,650       718,736       3,251,157       3,186,376  
                       
Other income (expense):                      
Interest expense   (55,403 )     (56,148 )     (222,548 )     (201,668 )
Interest income   2,056       1,980       7,295       4,900  
Other, net   (106 )     6,963       9,160       15,142  
Total other expense   (53,453 )     (47,205 )     (206,093 )     (181,626 )
                       
Income before income taxes   685,197       671,531       3,045,064       3,004,750  
Provision for income taxes   134,067       119,027       658,384       658,169  
Net income $ 551,130     $ 552,504     $ 2,386,680     $ 2,346,581  
                       
Earnings per share-basic:                      
Earnings per share $ 9.56     $ 9.33     $ 40.91     $ 38.80  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic   57,673       59,200       58,339       60,475  
                       
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:                      
Earnings per share $ 9.50     $ 9.26     $ 40.66     $ 38.47  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution   57,997       59,673       58,705       60,998  
 
Note: The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
 


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
 
  For the Year Ended
  December 31, 
  2024     2023  
  (Unaudited)   (Note)
Operating activities:          
Net income $ 2,386,680     $ 2,346,581  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles   461,892       409,061  
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   6,613       4,954  
Deferred income taxes   (50,238 )     48,232  
Share-based compensation programs   28,931       27,511  
Other   6,360       2,116  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   30,495       (35,539 )
Inventory   (403,886 )     (288,323 )
Accounts payable   421,364       207,061  
Income taxes payable   (8,690 )     33,889  
Other   170,055       278,541  
Net cash provided by operating activities   3,049,576       3,034,084  
           
Investing activities:          
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,023,387 )     (1,006,264 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   16,350       17,689  
Return of (investment in) tax credit equity investments   1,490       (4,150 )
Other, including acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (161,258 )     (3,211 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,166,805 )     (995,936 )
           
Financing activities:          
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility   30,000       3,227,000  
Payments on revolving credit facility   (30,000 )     (3,227,000 )
Net (payments) proceeds of commercial paper   (547,604 )     746,789  
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt   498,910       749,655  
Principal payments on long-term debt         (300,000 )
Payment of debt issuance costs   (4,076 )     (4,989 )
Payment of excise tax on share repurchases   (28,830 )      
Repurchases of common stock   (2,076,529 )     (3,151,155 )
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock   128,981       91,316  
Other   (569 )     (354 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,029,717 )     (1,868,738 )
           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (1,941 )     1,139  
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (148,887 )     170,549  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period   279,132       108,583  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 130,245     $ 279,132  
           
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:          
Income taxes paid $ 640,426     $ 315,060  
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest   209,094       189,611  
 
Note: The cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, 2023, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
 


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Year Ended
  December 31, 
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2024   2023
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)            
GAAP debt $ 5,520,932   $ 5,570,125  
Add: Letters of credit   127,310     112,163  
  Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs   29,068     30,775  
  Six-times rent expense   2,715,174     2,548,890  
Adjusted debt $ 8,392,484   $ 8,261,953  
             
GAAP net income $ 2,386,680   $ 2,346,581  
Add: Interest expense   222,548     201,668  
  Provision for income taxes   658,384     658,169  
  Depreciation and amortization   461,892     409,061  
  Share-based compensation expense   28,931     27,511  
  Rent expense (i)   452,529     424,815  
EBITDAR $ 4,210,964   $ 4,067,805  
             
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR   1.99     2.03  
 
(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands):
 

      

    For the Year Ended
    December 31, 
    2024   2023
Total lease cost, per ASC 842   $ 543,495   $ 503,151
Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance     90,966     78,336
Rent expense   $ 452,529   $ 424,815


  December 31, 
  2024   2023
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:              
Inventory turnover (1)   1.7     1.7
Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) $ 799   $ 757
Accounts payable to inventory (3)   128.0 %     130.8 %


      For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
      December 31,    December 31, 
      2024     2023   2024     2023
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):                        
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 624,487     $ 516,429   $ 3,049,576     $ 3,034,084
Less: Capital expenditures     290,471       252,306     1,023,387       1,006,264
  Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments     4,827       8,098     39,871       35,950
  (Return of) investment in tax credit equity investments     (1,490 )         (1,490 )     4,150
Free cash flow   $ 330,679     $ 256,025   $ 1,987,808     $ 1,987,720


    For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
    December 31,    December 31, 
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Revenue Disaggregation (in thousands):                      
Sales to do-it-yourself customers $ 2,092,414   $ 1,993,233   $ 8,459,084   $ 8,248,213
Sales to professional service provider customers     1,894,666     1,765,535     7,796,486     7,245,747
Other sales, sales adjustments, and sales from the acquired Vast Auto stores     108,521     73,247     452,909     318,290
Total sales   $ 4,095,601   $ 3,832,015   $ 16,708,479   $ 15,812,250


  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
  December 31,    December 31, 
  2024   2023     2024   2023  
Store Count:              
Beginning domestic store count 6,187   6,063     6,095   5,929  
New stores opened 78   33     170   169  
Stores closed   (1 )     (3 )
Ending domestic store count 6,265   6,095     6,265   6,095  
               
Beginning Mexico store count 78   48     62   42  
New stores opened 9   14     25   20  
Ending Mexico store count 87   62     87   62  
               
Beginning Canada store count 26          
Stores acquired       23    
New stores opened       3    
Ending Canada store count 26       26    
               
Total ending store count 6,378   6,157     6,378   6,157  


       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Year Ended
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  December 31,    December 31, 
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  2024   2023   2024   2023
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Store and Team Member Information:                      
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Total employment   93,176     90,189            
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Square footage (in thousands) (4)   48,809     46,681            
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Sales per weighted-average square foot (4)(5) $ 82.70   $ 81.06   $ 342.32   $ 340.23
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (4)(6) $ 642   $ 619   $ 2,642   $ 2,578
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(4) Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. and Puerto Rico operations only.
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions, or closures.
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
(6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions, or closures.
       
       
               
                       
                       
                       
                       
                       
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more