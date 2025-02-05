SINGAPORE, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BerAIs.land is set to launch in February 2025, backed by Holdstation, a leading name in AI and DeFi, with a proven track record of launching 1,000+ AI Agents on ZKsync.

The numbers speak for themselves:

AIWS went 1000x to $20M, proving the demand for AI Agent adoption.

ClipAI scaled to $3.6M, growing 360x, highlighting the appetite for AI-driven content creation.

Holdstation’s $2M AI Innovation Program has funded developers, DAOs, and creators, accelerating AI and blockchain adoption—momentum that’s now being brought to BerAIs.land.



BerAIs.land is pioneering DEFAI (Decentralized Finance AI), a new wave of AI-powered DeFi automation on BeraChain. The platform enables users to create, trade, co-own, and collaborate with Multi-AI Agents—autonomous blockchain-driven entities designed to optimize liquidity, automate trading, and revolutionize financial interactions.

At BerAIs.land, creating an AI Agent is straightforward. Users can set their preferences, pay a small fee in HOLD, and deploy their AI Agent —no coding required. These agents operate autonomously and interact seamlessly within the ecosystem. Participants also gain access to exclusive rewards and whitelist opportunities, enhancing their engagement within the platform.

Company of AI - The Autonomous DeFi Revolution

BerAIs.land introduces the Company of AI, a network of autonomous AI-driven entities designed to function as independent businesses on-chain. These AI-powered companies execute DeFi strategies in real-time, adapting to market conditions and operating without direct human control.

Unlike traditional protocols, AI Companies collaborate, strategize, and evolve, forming a decentralized system where AI Agents continuously optimize and manage financial structures within the ecosystem.

"BerAIs.land is not simply putting AI into DeFi, it’s creating an economy where AI agents work together like co-workers, building the future of decentralized finance with intelligence, efficiency, and autonomy," said a spokesperson for BerAIs.land.

The All-in-One AI Solution on BeraChain

BerAIs.land is the biggest unified platform for harnessing AI on Berachain. By combining AI with decentralized infrastructure, it introduces an ecosystem where AI Agents can:

Interact Seamlessly : Multi-AI Agents collaborate with each other, improving operational efficiency and creating a highly interconnected AI ecosystem on BeraChain.

: Multi-AI Agents collaborate with each other, improving operational efficiency and creating a highly interconnected AI ecosystem on BeraChain. Deliver Adaptability : AI Agents adapt to specific DeFi challenges like liquidity management with Proof of Liquidity, real-time trading optimizations, and risk mitigation.

: AI Agents adapt to specific DeFi challenges like liquidity management with Proof of Liquidity, real-time trading optimizations, and risk mitigation. Scale Dynamically: As more projects and users adopt BerAIs.land, the platform’s modular design allows for rapid scaling and integration, further enhancing its capabilities.



These elements come together to provide a one-stop solution for AI-driven decentralized finance, giving users a comprehensive toolkit for navigating and optimizing DeFi opportunities.

Leveraging BeraChain’s Innovation

BerAIs.land is powered by BeraChain, the rapidly emerging blockchain ecosystem that has captured the market's attention with over $3 Billion TVL in Boyco pre-market. With BeraChain’s unique Proof of Liquidity (POL) mechanism, BerAIs.land seamlessly integrates AI Agents into a blockchain environment optimized for scalability, efficiency, and user-friendly interactions.

“BeraChain’s commitment to fostering groundbreaking technologies aligns perfectly with our vision for BerAIs.land. Together, we are redefining what’s possible at the intersection of blockchain and artificial intelligence,” the spokesperson added.

Unlocking the DEFAI Advantage

BerAIs.land is designed to empower users by offering:

Creation: Design your own AI Agents tailored to specific DeFi tasks.

Design your own AI Agents tailored to specific DeFi tasks. Tokenization: Turn AI Agents into blockchain assets for easy trading.

Turn AI Agents into blockchain assets for easy trading. Co-ownership: Share the benefits of AI-powered strategies with others.

Share the benefits of AI-powered strategies with others. Automation: Let AI Agents optimize your DeFi activities 24/7.

With these capabilities, BerAIs.land is set to lower entry barriers and enhance the efficiency of DeFi ecosystems, making advanced financial strategies accessible to users of all experience levels.

Exclusive Feature for Partners

BerAIs.land is launching a Liquidity Token Lock for Whitelist Access, a feature designed to empower partners and reward engaged users. By locking liquidity tokens (LP tokens), users can earn exclusive whitelist spots for bonding curve token, fostering deeper collaboration within the ecosystem and driving liquidity for partner projects.

Example: As part of its integration with BerAIs.land, Holdstation allows users to lock top liquidity tokens paired with BERA, granting them exclusive whitelist access to upcoming Holdstation-affiliated projects.

This initiative fuels a mutually beneficial cycle—partners gain deeper liquidity, users unlock exclusive rewards, and BerAIs.land strengthens its ecosystem. With 60+ Bera partners already integrated within Holdstation Ecosystem, this partnership paves the way for unprecedented growth and adoption for BerAIs.land on BeraChain.

Looking Ahead

While BerAIs.land is currently operational on testnet, the platform is preparing for its full launch on the BeraChain mainnet, anticipated to redefine the DEFAI landscape. Early adopters can already interact with AI Agents, test the platform’s functionality, and position themselves at the forefront of this technological shift.

About BerAIs.land

BerAIs.land is an AI-driven platform redefining decentralized finance. By integrating Multi-AI Agents into blockchain ecosystems, BerAIs.land empowers users to seamlessly create, trade, and optimize their DeFi strategies. Built on the innovative infrastructure of BeraChain, BerAIs.land represents the next frontier of Web3 innovation.

