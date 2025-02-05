BlocScale: XRP’s First Launchpad Reaches 10,000 XRP Softcap, With Limited Time Left Before Hardcap is Filled! Join $BLOC Private Sale Round

LIJA, Malta, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlocScale , the first IDO launchpad on the XRP Ledger, has successfully reached its softcap of 10,000 XRP, marking a significant milestone in it‘s ongoing private sale round . This achievement signals strong investor confidence in Blocscale’s potential to transform fundraising for Web3 startups and real-world businesses on XRP Ledger.





With just 10,000 XRP remaining before the hardcap of 20,000 XRP is reached, investors now have a limited window to secure their share of $BLOC tokens at the current price before demand drives further scarcity. Join $BLOC private sale

Investor Confidence in BlocScale is Growing

Since launching $BLOC private sale, BlocScale has seen increasing traction, with early adopters recognizing the launchpad’s role as a game-changer for the XRP ecosystem. Designed to bridge startups, businesses, and global investors, BlocScale simplifies token launches, fundraising, and liquidity provisioning, which is a missing piece in the XRP ecosystem.

Why Investors Are Flocking to BlocScale

First Launchpad on XRP Ledger – A long-awaited infrastructure to support project fundraising.

Seamless Fundraising – Helping blockchain and real-world businesses tokenize assets.

Growing Market Demand – $BLOC holders gain governance rights and early access to high-potential projects.

Liquidity-Focused Model – 40% of funds raised go directly to exchange liquidity, ensuring smooth post-sale trading.

Investor-Friendly – No tier system, open to all participants with fair allocation.

With XRP continuing to attract global adoption, the presence of a trustless, decentralized launchpad like BlocScale further strengthens the ecosystem’s appeal for new projects.

Last Call to Join Before the Hardcap is Reached

$BLOC private sale will close once the final 10,000 XRP allocation is secured, bringing the total raise to 20,000 XRP. Investors interested to participate in the private sale before prices increase on the next sale round should act now to acquire $BLOC Token on Private Sale Now!

Softcap Reached: 10,000 XRP

Hardcap: 20,000 XRP

Remaining Allocation: Only 10,000 XRP left

Private Sale Ending Soon

Buy $BLOC Now Before the Sale Closes: https://www.blocscale.com/blocsale

A Defining Moment for XRP and BlocScale

BlocScale’s rapid softcap achievement is proof that the XRP community is ready for an IDO launchpad that makes fundraising seamless. As XRP Ledger continues gaining traction in enterprise blockchain adoption, BlocScale is positioned as the go-to platform for projects seeking funding in a decentralized manner.

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Blocscale. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

