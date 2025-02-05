Myriad Genetics Announces Two New Patents Granted for its Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) Assay

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic and tumor genomic testing and precision medicine, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued two new patents that further advance Myriad’s ability to bring its tumor-informed, high-definition, molecular residual disease (MRD) assay to market.

US patent No. 12,215,391 relates to Myriad’s proprietary automated methods of MRD analysis. Specifically, the claims are relevant to certain MRD methods that are performed via an automation system configured to interface with laboratory equipment.

US patent No. 12,215,392 relates to patient journey aspects of MRD. Specifically, the claims are relevant to certain MRD methods performed before, during or after treatment, or during remission.

In 2024, Myriad Genetics was awarded three patents related to foundational platform MRD technology and cell-free DNA preparation methods that each enable highly sensitive and specific tumor-informed, sequencing-based MRD assays, such as Myriad’s Precise® MRD test.

“These additional patents underscore Myriad’s novel proprietary technology that we believe will help advance Myriad’s position as a precision medicine leader. Our Precise MRD assay will work to answer the two fundamental questions that clinicians and patients have in the fight against cancer: 1) is treatment working? and 2) has cancer recurred?” said Paul J. Diaz, President and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “We believe our ultrasensitive Precise MRD test will enhance treatment strategies for providers and improve patient outcomes, as well as open new opportunities for therapy-response and recurrence monitoring.”

Myriad continues to develop its Precise MRD assay to meet the needs of patients with cancer, academic partners, and biopharma companies. The test is currently being evaluated in several high-impact studies and recently completed transitioning to the company’s state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Salt Lake City.

About Precise Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) Test

Myriad’s Precise MRD test is whole-genome sequencing (WGS)-based assay, enabling the custom selection of hundreds to thousands of targeted variants for deep analysis. Myriad’s MRD assay targets 1,000 sites specific to the tumor genome, enabling sensitive detection of very low tumor levels. Precise MRD is available for use in research studies pursued jointly by Myriad and academic or pharmaceutical investigators.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic and tumor genomic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the company’s belief that these additional patents underscore the company’s proprietary technology and will help advance its position as a precision medicine leader, the anticipate benefits of its Precise MRD assay in addressing fundamental questions in cancer care related to treatment efficacy and cancer recurrence, the potential for its ultrasensitive assay to enhance treatment strategies, improve patient outcomes, and create new opportunities for therapy-response and recurrence monitoring, and the company’s ongoing efforts to develop its Precise MRD assay to meet the needs of patients with cancer, academic partners, and biopharma companies. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

