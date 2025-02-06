Unanimous Site Plan Approval Received for Mixed-Use Development at Historic Orange Memorial Hospital Site

Rendering of Orange Memorial Hospital's Redevelopment

Ten-Acre Property to be Largest Project in the City of Orange and One of the Largest in Essex County’s History

ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building a thoughtful bridge between the past and future, Gateway Merchant Banking (Gateway), an award-winning real estate development and investment firm, has announced plans to revitalize 188 South Essex Ave., the site of the storied Orange Memorial Hospital, following unanimous site plan approval from the City of Orange Township Planning Board. Construction of the more than $350 million phased redevelopment project is anticipated to begin later this year.“Not only was Orange Memorial Hospital an important historical institution in the Orange community, it was also a statewide treasure. It was a leader in training opportunities for Black nurses and was the birthplace for leaders in every field. All eyes are on this transformational project as we anxiously await its revitalization after closing two decades ago,” said City of Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren. “Gateway’s plans for the property demonstrate its understanding of the site’s historical significance and potential for the future. The redevelopment of the Orange Memorial site will be enhanced by citizen input and the thoughtful building plans. The final project will stimulate growth and become an integral part of the residential and commercial life of our city.”Located in the Central Orange Redevelopment Plan Area, only a 30-minute direct train commute to Manhattan, the LEED silver-standard-constructed property will encompass 1,005 apartments – including studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom residences – up to 20% of which will be affordable housing units. Gateway is also pursuing strategic partnerships to bring senior and student housing to the site.Gateway’s team has reimagined the site as a family-friendly destination centered around over an acre and a half of public space, including a host of public-facing amenities, such as an outdoor ice skating/roller skating rink, a public plaza with an open lawn and swinging benches, terraced platform seating, a restaurant with outdoor seating, children’s play areas and more. Residents will enjoy a plethora of private amenities, including a rooftop pool with cabanas and gardens, a sky lounge, fitness rooms, flexible event spaces, secure, access-controlled package rooms and ample parking spaces, including 200 electric vehicle charging stations. Additionally, the redevelopment will include 70,190 square feet of retail and commercial space; while 25,000 square feet will be earmarked for municipal office space to be occupied by the City of Orange, Gateway intends to lease the remaining space to local businesses.In an effort to preserve as much as possible of the hospital, which is on the State and National Registry of Historic Places, two significant buildings will be preserved and transformed: Mary Austen Hall and the Old Boiler House. Notably, Mary Austen Hall, the last standing building of Orange Memorial’s nursing school – which was the first in the state of New Jersey and one of the first in the country – will be the new home of Orange’s City Hall.“This is not just another real estate deal. As someone who lives minutes away and calls South Orange home, I understand the magnitude of this project, not only for the City of Orange but for Essex County and all of New Jersey,” said Terrence Murray, co-founder and managing partner at Gateway. “I am deeply committed to making the redevelopment of Orange Memorial Hospital a community-centric initiative. Every decision I’ve made, and continue to make, is with a clear focus on the impact this revitalization will have on the City’s current and future residents.”Orange community members are invited to attend one of the upcoming townhall meetings to hear Orange’s Mayor Dwayne Warren and Gateway’s Terrence Murray share the vision for the future of Orange Memorial:6 – 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at First Shiloh Baptist Church (424 Main Street).6 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at St. Matthew A.M.E. Church (336 Oakwood Avenue).

